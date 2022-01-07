Leonardo DiCaprio, scientists name a tree after him: Uvariopsis dicaprio

The new year brought with it unexpected news from the world of nature: the discovery of one new botanical species that scientists would readily dedicate to the actor and activist Leonardo Dicaprio. The new plant would be called “Uvariopsis dicaprio”And would have been dedicated to the artist precisely in favor of his tacit commitment to safeguarding the environment. Last of all the planet protection campaign carried out also with the release of the film “Don’t Look Up” (from December 24th on Netflix and also visible on Sky Q and through the app on Now Smart Stick), of which DiCaprio is the protagonist.

Don’t look Up, the film explained by Leonardo DiCaprio The discovery of a new plant species came from the group of scientists of the Royal Botanic Gardens, who spotted the unknown tree near the Cameroonian forest, known for its rich biodiversity. A decision, that of renaming the plant in honor of the well-known Hollywood actor, which came precisely for the commitment that the star constantly puts in favor of environmental protection, in all its forms and, above all, after the contribution that DiCaprio had in the rescue from the terrible deforestation, of the Ebo forest in Cameroon. The name chosen by the researchers from Kew (UK) is “Uvariopsis dicaprio”, Who promptly expressed their opinion on the reasons for this choice. Here are the words that the botanist Martin Cheek released to BBC Uk: “We think it was fundamental in helping to stop the deforestation of the Ebo forest”, he said referring to Leonardo DiCaprio, then renewing the invitation to the whole world following the actor’s example, helping in his own small way to protect the changing environment, “There are still thousands of plant species and possibly millions of fungal species out there that we are not aware of. This natural habitat in which they are growing – in particular the forests, but also other habitats – is being destroyed more and more rapidly by us humans ”.