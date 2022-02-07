Leonardo DiCaprio sells (at a loss) a 1926 Tudor-style house

After five months on the market, Leonardo DiCaprio has found a buyer for his Los Feliz home, second Mansion Global. The actor, like so many other stars in this period, had in fact put the property (five bedrooms and eight bathrooms) up for sale last August for 5.75 million dollars, but after a series of moves and adjustments to the price, $ 4.895 million is what DiCaprio ultimately managed to get, just under the $ 4.91 million he paid musician Moby when the movie star bought the house in 2018.

Although the Los Feliz house is not exactly in an isolated location, it still offers a lot of privacy to its residents, thanks to the large hedges, the gated driveway and the door, protected by a code, which is located between the street and the courtyard. of the property. As stated in the sale announcement, the space, 430 square meters in Tudor style was renovated by Moby while he lived there. Large fireplaces, cross-vaulted ceilings, French doors and large windows give the space a sense of majesty, while new marble bathrooms and an all-white kitchen with breakfast nook give a modern touch. Outside is a kidney-shaped pool and covered dining area, as well as access to a guest suite and steam room.

The LA Times reported that the house was never actually DiCaprio’s primary residence, but that the actor bought it for a family member. DiCaprio bought another house in Los Feliz of similar size from Jesse Tyler Ferguson in May of 2021, so it appears that no member of the DiCaprio clan is planning to leave the neighborhood in the foreseeable future.