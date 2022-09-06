Leonardo DiCaprio sets fire to the bonfire, does he only like those under 25?

rumors that Leonardo Dicaprio has an established rule for their partners is increasingly established. After the recent news that the Oscar-winning actor separated from his girlfriend, the model Camilla Morrone, speculations take greater power.

And it is that the actor is recognized for having partners always under 25 years of age. Is it coincidence or is there an unspoken rule in DiCaprio’s love life?

This rumor has been fueled after Morrone, with whom he had a five-year romance, turned 25 in June. And the reports indicate that both ended their relationship at the beginning of this summer, that is, a month after the model’s birthday.

It may be just a coincidence, although fans decide to give themselves the benefit of the doubt.

The actor’s romantic history

During the last 20 years, several women have passed through Leo’s heart, most of them models. Since he rose to fame in the ’90s, the actor has been in good company with beautiful women, although his age has always had a limit.

The model Gisele Bundchen, his first known relationship since rising in Hollywood, was 18 years old when they began their romance, while he was 24 years old.

They were together from 2000 to 2005, when she turned 23.

Later came the time for the model Bar Refaeli, with whom she had an affair for almost six years until she turned 25. They dated intermittently until 2011, when they ended their relationship.

DiCaprio also stole Blake Lively’s heart when she was just 23 years old. They had a brief year-long romance and remained friends. The reason? Your work commitments.

In 2012, the actor began dating Erin Heatherton, the 22-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel model at the time. They dated for 10 months and ended because of the actor’s “crazy schedules.”

A year later he started dating Toni Garrn, who was 20 years old in 2013 and they spent just under two years together. Around the same time, Leo was spotted hanging out with model Lorena Rae.

In 2015, he began dating Kelly Rohrbach, who was 25 at the time. They dated for six months and ended because of her trouble matching.

Between 2016 and 2017, DiCaprio dated Danish swimsuit model Nina Agdal, who was 24 at the time. At this time, Leo was already betting on taking his relationships to privacy, keeping a low profile in his private life.

They broke up in 2017 and he met Camila Morrone. The actor and model were together until 2022, when Morrone turned 25. The Revenant star, who is 22 years older than Camila, met her in 2008, when Camila was just 12 years old.

