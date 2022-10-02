Leonardo DiCaprio spotted leaving Gigi Hadid’s hotel in the early hours of the morning

The romance rumors between the two stars seem to be more and more founded.

Bella Hadid paraded at Paris Fashion Week. Leonardo DiCaprio would have joined her. Getty

This week, Bella and Gigi Hadid walked the runway at Paris Fashion Week, including in thong for the first. Leonardo DiCaprio also made the trip. And he was seen leaving the Royal Monceau very very early on Thursday September 29, wearing a mask and a cap, as reported by the “DailyMail”. Well, maybe it’s early. Except that it was not his hotel – he later returned to his own, the Costes – but the one where the eldest of the Hadid sisters had stayed.

Coincidence? It’s hard to believe as rumors of romance between Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid have been strong for a few weeks. Multiple sources have stated that she is “the type of woman he usually attracts.”

What about the under 25 rule?

Finally… Usually, the actor only has relationships with women under the age of 25. Gigi is 27 years old. Moreover, she is mom of a 2-year-old girl named Khai, whose father is Zayn Malik, with whom she broke up last October. And Leo has never dated a woman who already had a child.