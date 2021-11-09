Leonardo DiCaprio star and producer of a film about Jim Jones, leader of the Jonestown sect

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio appears to be about to accept the role of Jim Jones in a film about the cult leader at the center of a dramatic mass suicide.

Leonardo Dicaprio seems to be about to accept the role of Jim Jones in an MGM film which he will also produce via his Appian Way in collaboration with Jennifer Davisson.

The screenplay for the project was signed by Scott Rosenberg, former author of the Venom script.

Jim Jones was the leader of the sect that led to a mass suicide in Jonestown on November 18, 1978 in the 1970s, a dramatic event that led to the deaths of 900 people.

Leonardo DiCaprio is expected to play the man who founded the Peoples Temple in Indianapolis in 1955 and started a congregation that promoted Christian Socialism. In the 1970s he rejected traditional Christian ideas and claimed to be God. Jones then built Jonestown in Guyana and in 1974 brought his community to live with him free from US government oppression. Federal agents were later sent to investigate allegations of human rights violations. The group, led by Leo Ryan, arrived in Jonestown in November 1978, where they found themselves involved in a shooting that eventually led to the mass suicide that claimed the lives of 918 members of the community, including 304. minors.

DiCaprio will soon return to the screens with Don’t Look Up directed by Adam McKay and Killers of the Flower Moon, which allowed him to collaborate again with Martin Scorsese.