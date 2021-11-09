News

Leonardo DiCaprio star and producer of a film about Jim Jones, leader of the Jonestown sect

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 17 1 minute read

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio appears to be about to accept the role of Jim Jones in a film about the cult leader at the center of a dramatic mass suicide.

Leonardo Dicaprio seems to be about to accept the role of Jim Jones in an MGM film which he will also produce via his Appian Way in collaboration with Jennifer Davisson.
The screenplay for the project was signed by Scott Rosenberg, former author of the Venom script.

Jim Jones was the leader of the sect that led to a mass suicide in Jonestown on November 18, 1978 in the 1970s, a dramatic event that led to the deaths of 900 people.

Leonardo DiCaprio is expected to play the man who founded the Peoples Temple in Indianapolis in 1955 and started a congregation that promoted Christian Socialism. In the 1970s he rejected traditional Christian ideas and claimed to be God. Jones then built Jonestown in Guyana and in 1974 brought his community to live with him free from US government oppression. Federal agents were later sent to investigate allegations of human rights violations. The group, led by Leo Ryan, arrived in Jonestown in November 1978, where they found themselves involved in a shooting that eventually led to the mass suicide that claimed the lives of 918 members of the community, including 304. minors.

DiCaprio will soon return to the screens with Don’t Look Up directed by Adam McKay and Killers of the Flower Moon, which allowed him to collaborate again with Martin Scorsese.


Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 17 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, two characters will play a leading role

September 20, 2021

his colleagues defend him

October 6, 2021

New York Film Festival debut today with The tragedy of Macbeth

September 24, 2021

the red dot photo that triggers the controversy – Libero Quotidiano

September 16, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button