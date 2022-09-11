Leonardo Dicaprio syndrome, dating young people to not feel so old

The 47-year-old actor and star of multiple films has never had a relationship with a woman over 25, as he looks for young couples and leaves them before they turn a quarter of a century. Recently, he broke up with the model and actress, Camila Morrone, to start a courtship with the Ukrainian, Maria Beregova, who is 22 years old.

Leonardo Dicaprio has dated several celebrities such as the model, Gisele Bundchen, Bar Refaeli, Blake Lively, Erin Heatherton, Toni Garrn, Kelly Rohbach and Nina Agdal, among others who join the list of actor couples, who share the same story, they were all between 20 and 25 years old when they dated Dicaprio, while he was much older.

Although it is still uncertain if it is a habit, coincidence or tendency that is repeated in the actor’s relationships, there are several theories that affirm that dicaprio he does it to feel younger, since he has never had a girlfriend older than 25 years.

“The latest breakup appears to reinforce a pattern the 47-year-old Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star has established of never publicly dating a woman over the age of twenty-five. In the year 2000, when he was 25 years old, he dated his youngest girlfriend, Gisele Bundchen when she was around 18 at the time,” the Daily Mail reported.

Years later, when he was with the Israeli, Bar Refaeli, he was 30 years old and she was 20, then, with Blake Lively, she was 23 and he was 36, with Erin Heatherton the same thing happened, she was 22 and he was 37, with Toni Garrn, he was 38 and she was 20, and so on until he reached his current girlfriend, the model Maria Beregova. According to this trend, Dicaprio does not like long relationships or older women.

This phenomenon has been cataloged by various media and close to the actor as the “Leonardo Dicaprio syndrome”, which other celebrities such as Gianluca Vacchi and Sharon Fonseca suffer from, who are 27 years apart. Or Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas, who are 25 years apart, along with other couples such as: Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor (31 years); Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston (31 years old); Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross (35 years old); and Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick (44 years old).