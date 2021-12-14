Leonardo DiCaprio takes the field to stop drilling in a wild area of ​​Namibia

The American actor, who has been at the forefront of environmental protection for years, moves the attention of the media to say no to drilling in Namibia

The Canadian oil company Reconnaissance Energy Africa started some drilling within a protected wilderness area in northeastern Namibia, and two local leaders reported receiving job offers in exchange for their silence.

The area in question, Kapinga Kamwalye Conservancy, includes the Okavango River region and extends over 22 miles south in the Kalahari Desert: it was established to preserve the habitat of some endemic animals of the area – such as elephants and antelopes – but also to attract tourism and to offer work for its 3,700 residents.

Sustainable projects were carried out to give life to both the ecosystem and the people who live there – until the oil company came to destroy this fragile balance last year: the Canadian company had obtained a license for a exploratory drilling in an area of ​​13,200 miles, which however did not include the protected area. Despite the bans and the discontent of local communities, drilling continued illegally in the river basin area and this, in addition to representing enormous damage to the environment and to the animals that live there, is also a threat to human communities: the Okavango River, in fact, provides drinking water to almost a million people through its branches which they branch off to Angola, Botswana and Namibia.

To stop the oil company and protect the natural area, environmental associations and lawyers have taken to the field, appealing to the illegality of drilling in a protected area. Even some celebrities took to the field to protect the area – among them the actor Leonardo Dicaprio, which has always been committed to defending the environment, and the Prince Harry: all are calling for an immediate stop to drilling in the protected area. In particular, the American actor shared a video on his social profiles in which he asks his fans to contribute to the cause, signing the petition launched by Re: wild to stop drilling:

Re: wild stands with the people of the Okavango River Basin – wrote theactor – which depend on the health of the watershed for their survival. ReconAfrica is ready to pollute their farms and destroy a beautiful landscape, one that benefits all life on Earth, forever. Join us by signing the petition. Together, we can #SaveTheOkavango. For all savages.

