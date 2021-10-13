Leonardo DiCaprio tells the most memorable scene of his career

“I had no idea what was going to happen” said Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo Dicaprio he has been at the center of several unforgettable scenes throughout his career. However, there is one in particular that the actor specifically mentioned as “One of the most memorable moments” of its existence. The scene in question is present in The Departed, the criminal drama that marked the third collaboration between the actor and the director Martin Scorsese. In the film, DiCaprio plays Billy Costigan, an undercover cop tasked with infiltrating an Irish gang in southern Boston. Scorsese chose the brilliant Jack Nicholson as leader of the gang Frank Costello and the actor, during the filming of the film he improvised several scenes that put a strain on Leonardo DiCaprio.



Loading... Advertisements

The one-on-one sequence sees Nicholson’s character telling Costigan that he suspects a mole in his gang. “There were several scenes where I had absolutely no idea what was going to happen”, the actor said during a recent press conference for the release of his next film. “One scene in particular… I remember Jack [Nicholson] he spoke to Marty saying he didn’t feel intimidating enough. It was one of the scenes at the table. It was one of the most memorable moments of my life when it comes to being an actor. Jack secretly carried a pistol with him which he suddenly pulled out changing the tone of the scene, I stayed in the part, but I was taken aback “.

Scorsese, to date, has won his one Oscar for Best Director of his own The Departed. The film also won in three other categories: Best Picture, Best Non-Original Screenplay and Best Editing. In the same year DiCaprio was nominated for the Best Lead Actor category for Blood Diamond, but the Oscar eventually went to Forest Whitaker for The last king of Scotland.