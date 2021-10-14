Their relationship began in 2017, but is now stronger than ever: after the quarantine together the two are more in love than before

Leonardo Dicaprio, you know, he is one of the most desirable bachelors in Hollywood (and the world).

But after amassing multiple relationships with some of the most beautiful women on the globe, it now appears that now have put your head right. And the credit is of Camila Morrone, his girlfriend of three years, and the lockdown.

According to the latest rumors, in fact, Camila Morrone is the “girl of dreams” for DiCaprio.

“They are very much in love – said a source a ETOnline – Camila is the girl of his dreams “.

“She’s young, sweet, simple and it’s even easier because she gets along well with Leo’s family and he gets along with hers too.”

** Who is Camila Morrone, Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend **

Leonardo DiCaprio is ready for “home life” with Camila

Despite being one of the most famous couples in Hollywood, Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone have a rather discreet relationship.

The couple, paparazzi for the first time at a Coachella festival, has been dating since 2017. But there have been very few public appearances: over time only a few photos of the couple have appeared, when Camila and Leo were seen walking arm in arm for West Hollywood.

Much more epochal, when Leo officially introduced her as a girlfriend to the world taking her with him to the last Oscars (before her it had only happened once that DiCaprio went to the Academy accompanied, with Gisele, in 2004).

** Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend is half her age (and comments on it with a photo) **

That between Leo and Camila is a stable relationship that has been going on for three years, but that has grown a lot in this last period: the two became particularly close while being quarantined together.

“He is usually very independent, he spends a lot of time with friends – said the source – But because of the lockdown he spent most of his time with Camila. And he loves being with her“.

The source also added that Leonardo DiCaprio “is shooting a film right now, but he settled in very well in this domestic life with Camila“, And explained that”he really enjoys his life with her and they are more in love than ever“.