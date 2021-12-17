Leonardo DiCaprio: the actor during the filming of Don’t Look Up has launched into a heroic act

Leonardo DiCaprio is back in the cinema with his new movie Don’t Look Up flanked by a stellar cast. Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill, are the co-stars of the film directed by Adam McKay, in which a looming asteroid is headed for the earth ready to destroy it. In a recent interview, Leonardo DiCaprio confessed to having launched into a heroic act right on the set of the film.

The cast and director were attending a panel of EW and the director began to tell some stories related to the film. He specifically referred to the two dogs, DiCaprio’s husky. It would appear that the event took place during filming that was taking place in Boston near a frozen lake. Can you imagine what could have happened?

Bluegrass Films, Hyperobject Industries

Leonardo DiCaprio: the heroic rescue in a frozen lake

The actor’s two dogs were with him on the set and one of the two fell into the frozen lake. DiCaprio promptly threw himself into the water to rescue him. But the adventure did not end there, the other dog, seeing his partner in difficulty, tried to help him and threw himself in the icy water!

Jennifer Lawrence contributed to complete the hilarious story who answered the silent question of the spectators by declaring:

“I’m sure you are all wondering and I can confirm it: immediately afterwards he undressed and was naked in the car”

In short, Di Caprio did not hesitate to save his four-legged friend, as we are sure he would too!