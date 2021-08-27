Leonardo DiCaprio, the actor’s difficult illness: problems on the set

Leonardo DiCaprio has been living for many years with an illness which apparently has created difficulties in his work.

Among the most loved Hollywood actors of all time, surely we must mention Leonardo Dicaprio. The latter in fact has an incredible career to his credit, in which he managed to bring out all his incredible talent. The actor has collaborated with some of the most important directors in the world, including for Quentin Tarantino, Ridley Scott, Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, Clint Eastwood and Christopher Nolan. Not many will know, however, that apparently DiCaprio had to learn to live with a complicated disease, which often also brought him difficulties on set.

FOR MORE FURTHER READ ALSO >>> All the films of Leonardo DiCaprio that you can find on Netflix

The Italian origins of Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio was born in November 1974 in Los Angeles and is the son of George DiCaprio, a well-known American cartoonist who, however, Italian origins. The latter actually draw from the paternal side and in fact the actor’s great-grandparents had Neapolitan origins. DiCaprio’s mother, on the other hand, has German origins on her father’s side and Russian on her mother’s side. Unfortunately, Leonardo’s parents separated when he was little and from that moment he lived with his mother. However, due to the woman’s economic problems, the two often had to change homes and neighborhoods. As for the school, he attended the UCLA graduate School of education and information studies and then took up General Educational Development.

From a very young age there was a great interest in acting, and immediately after his studies he devoted himself to this full-time love of his. The film debut came with a b-movie titled Critters 3, in 1991. It was at the age of 18 that he took on the role of a disabled boy in the film Happy Birthday Mrs. Grape, in which he brought out a truly unexpected and incredible talent. , which also led to a Golden Globe nomination. The incredible success, however, as is well known, came in 1997 with Titanic, which consecrated him as a real Star. From there a career full of successes, working on films such as The aviators, The Departed, Shutter Island, Inception, The Great Gatsby, Revenant.

Love life, all DiCaprio relationships

As for the love life of actor Leonardo DiCaprio, we know he had a relationship from 1995 to 1977 with model Kristen Zang. Later from 2000 until 2005 he was engaged to another model, Gisele Bundchen. Among the other important stories of the actor to remember also the one from 2005 to 2011 with the model Bar Rafaeli. He also had relationships with Toni Garn and actress Blake Lively. It is from 2017, however, that apparently Di Caprio has an important history with Camila Morrone. The latter is mainly known for being the stepdaughter of actor Al Pacino. Between them there seems to be a big difference in age, as DiCaprio is 44 while Camila is 22. Despite this gap, it seems that the two are very close and in love.

Leonardo DiCaprio, the disease he has to live with

When you think of the actor Leonardo DiCaprio, a huge Hollywood star immediately comes to mind, but in his life, however, the actor also hides a great fragility. As was also reported by the site Deejay.it, it seems that since he was a child he has been fighting against a disease and that is obsessive-compulsive disorder, a problem he has apparently always had to live with. In 2004, however, during the shooting of the film The Aviator it seems that this disease has worsened. In fact, the actor told during an interview that even his assistant and his make-up artist were desperate, since it took several minutes to be able to accompany him on the set.

In fact, DiCaprio obsessed with touching anything over and over and over again, never managing to stop. This more intense form of the disease accompanied him for over 2 months after the end of these shooting. A disease that must go out to keep at bay and that unfortunately seems to pop up from time to time and that certainly has conditioned its existence.

Loading... Advertisements

Di Caprio and the controversy surrounding him

A few years ago Leonardo Di Caprio was at the center of a controversy due to a tweet that was relaunched by film critic Guy Lodge. The latter in fact has focused attention on the fact that since 1995 DiCaprio has no longer acted in a film directed by a woman. Another critic of the Screen rant site, Kayleigh Donaldson, also responded to this tweet, explaining that in reality it is a type of choice that is very common among the greatest Hollywood actors. Actress Zoe Kazan also had her say, explaining that in reality there are many more male filmmakers than women who have a lot of power in Hollywood, although in her opinion it seems that it is really a choice made by many actors not to collaborate with any director. To these criticisms DiCaprio has decided not to respond, not even trying to defend himself and keeping a low profile.

FOR MORE FURTHER READ ALSO >>> Titanic, the death of Jack: here is Leonardo DiCaprio’s answer



His relationship with Kate Winslet

One of the most important people in Leonardo DiCaprio’s life is a female figure, but it’s not about the girlfriend. Instead, it refers to Kate Winslet, actress known on the set of Titanic and from which he never separated. In fact, with the woman he embarked on a great friendship, so much so that the two have always been there for each other in the most important moments of their lives. DiCaprio, for example, accompanied Winslet to the altar during her third marriage to partner Ned Rocknroll and also became the godfather of the woman’s third child. Winslet has also always been close and supported DiCaprio especially during his environmental campaigns.

It also seems that even DiCaprio wanted to give a ring to the woman for their friendship to which Kate is very attached. Among them, however, many have always thought that there was something tender, but it seems that in reality a mutual attraction has never been born. Theirs is therefore a strong and indissoluble friendship, which binds them really deeply.

The much desired Oscar

Over the course of his career for many years it seems that the actor Leonardo DiCaprio has literally chased the Oscar. For several consecutive years, in fact, man received seven nominations, with performances of the highest level, of which it was often certain he would receive the much coveted statuette. The latter, however, was late in arriving and every time one step away from obtaining it, she saw her dream fade into nothing. It was only in 2016 that the actor managed to win the Academy Award for Best Actor in the film Revenant, directed by Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu. The emotion during the victory of the award was very great, which was shared by her great friend Kate Winslet, visibly moved by this very important moment.

Leonardo DiCaprio, the commitment as an activist

For the uninitiated, one of DiCaprio’s biggest commitments concerns activism for various causes, in particular environmental ones. The man in 1998 also founded the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, which deals with environmental defense, and in particular deals with issues such as global warming, the importance of preserving biodiversity. This organization also supported Sea Shepherd, which deals with marine protection. In 1999 he also dedicated himself to traveling especially in South America, making various documentaries in which the theme of the environment and also of animals that are in danger of extinction is discussed.

In 2010 he also decided to donate a million dollars to the WWF, to try to help save the tigers. Another million was donated to Haiti after the devastating earthquake. In 2014 he then organized a fundraiser in Saint Tropez which was also attended by various celebrities who auctioned off some personal items, and managed to raise 25 million dollars that were destined for the protection of oceans, forests and animals. endangered. In 2019 he then created another foundation, the Earth Alliance, donating $ 5 million to try to save the Amazon rainforest from numerous fires, while in 2020 he donated $ 3 million for the devastating fires that occurred in Australia.