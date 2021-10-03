Leonardo DiCaprio, the doc on the Hollywood star arrives

ROME – After the extraordinary return to Once upon a time … in Hollywood by Quentin Tarantino, Leonardo Dicaprio returns to the screen. This time in a documentary about his private life and career, edited by Henrike Sandner.

LEONARDO DICAPRIO, A PORTRAIT OF THE STAR’S PRIVATE LIFE AND CAREER

Leonardo DiCaprio: Most Wanted, this is the title of the documentary that celebrates the star’s memorable roles – like Jack Dawson in Titanic from James Cameron thanks to which he arrived at the global success at just 23 years old kicking off the Leomania – but also its commitment to safeguarding the environment and fighting global warming. The film is already available in Italy in streaming on Arte.

LEONARDO DICAPRIO, THE NEXT PROJECTS

Among the next film projects there is Don’t Look Up by Adam McKay, the Netflix surreal comedy in which DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence play a couple of scientists who discover that an asteroid is about to hit the Earth and try to warn everyone. Also starring Chris Evans, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Timothee Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Rob Morgan, Himesh Patel, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry and Tomer Sisley. In addition, the Hollywood star is among the protagonists along with Robert De Niro in Martin Scorsese’s first western Killers of the Flower Moon. Scripted by Eric Roth and taken from the book Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI by David Grann, the film is expected in theaters this year.

LEONARDO DICAPRIO IN ROME FOR ‘ONCE UPON A TIME … IN HOLLYWOOD’