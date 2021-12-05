Leonardo DiCaprio: the former Miss Universe Australia reveals the details of her night with the actor

The former Miss Universe Australia recently talked about her night spent with Leonardo DiCaprio, first on a boat and then at his estate in Los Angeles.

Olivia Rogers, famous supermodel ed former Miss Universe Australia revealed some details about her meeting and the night she spent with the Oscar winner Leonardo Dicaprio: In her book, entitled Find Your Light, the 29-year-old describes in detail the day she met the actor from The Wolf Of Wall street.

At the time, the Southern Australian beauty was in America, having competed in the 2017 Miss Universe International Final in Sin City. “I turned around, bent down to say hello and immediately realized that I was making the acquaintance of Leonardo DiCaprio“Rogers recalled.

The model went on to explain that their meeting took place on a boat and that it was a lot “titanic“: term used in a more than appropriate way according to the model.”As he told me his name he was still holding my hand which was now all sweaty, I could only think of one thing: ‘Don’t let go of my hand Jack’joked the former Miss Universe Australia.

Olivia Rogers concluded the paragraph on Leonardo DiCaprio by revealing that she was invited to attend an after party at the same actor’s house in the Hollywood Hills: “He has created a private oasis overlooking the glittering city lights of Los Angeles. We were sitting around the fire, listening to Frank Sinatra sipping a cocktail and I thought about the fact that nothing like this would ever happen to me again in my life.. ”