Leonardo DiCaprio: the girlfriends that the actor has had – People – Culture

During the 2022 Oscar awards, jokes about other actors were present. Amy Schumer spoke about Leonardo DiCaprio in her awards opening monologue. His joke about ‘Don’t Look Up’, caused more than one of the attendees to be left with their mouths open.

“Leonardo DiCaprio is doing a lot for the planet. He will leave it in better shape for his girlfriendsSchumer said.

This is not the first time that DiCaprio has been criticized for his relationships with women younger than him. The actor is currently 46 years old and is dating 22-year-old model Camila Morrone.

Leonardo DiCaprio is believed to have a rule for his love life, which is to date women under the age of 25. The 15 recognized couples that he has had meet this rule. Will it be true? Check it out for yourself, we’ll show you in chronological order the women she’s been with.

Bridget Hall (1994)

When Leonardo was beginning to be known in Hollywood, he was dating the American model, who was three years younger than him at the time. She met the actor at a party in Los Angeles and they were together for a few months.

Naomi Campbell (1995)

His second recognized girlfriend was supermodel Naomi Campbell. Although they were also together for a very short time, they had an express romance in 1995. Something striking in the relationship was that Naomi was four years older than him, since her partners are usually younger.

Kristen Zhang (1996-1997)

When he started dating Kristen Zang. Both were 22 years old and made their relationship public at the premiere of the movie ‘Romeo + Juliet’. However, when she finished, she confessed to the media that he was too childish and that is why the relationship ended.

Helena Christensen (1997)

In this year the movie ‘Titanic’ was released, with which DiCaprio became a world star. At that time, he met model Helena Christensen, but they only dated for a few months.

Amber Valletta (1998)

During that time Leonardo had a clear obsession with the model Amber Valleta. For this reason, he begged his representatives to get his number. He finally got it and asked her out, but they only dated for a few months.

Eva Herzygova (1998)

During the filming of ‘The Man in the Iron Mask’ he had a small affair with the model Eva Herzigova, who had just divorced Tico Torres, the drummer for Bon Jovi. The relationship between the two of them did not leave the working set.

Gisele Bundchen (2000 – 2005)

It is believed that the Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen was the great love of DiCaprio, who at the time he proposed to be his wife. Bündchen was six years younger than the actor and became listed as the highest paid woman for her work on catwalks and in commercials. In 2005 they announced the end of their relationship.

Rafaeli Bar (2005-2011)

The Israeli model is 11 years younger than DiCaprio and it was his second longest known relationship, albeit with some interruptions. It is believed that the final break was due to the distance between them. According to the media specialized in entertainment at the time, it was speculated that at that time the actor preferred the parties before their relationship.

Anne Vyalitsyna (2009)

While separated from model Bar Rafaeli, DiCaprio had a small affair with model Anne Vyalistsyna in Ibiza. Shortly after being with her, he decided to return with the Israeli model.

Blake Lively (2011)

DiCaprio dated ‘Gossip Girl’ star Blake Lively, who is currently dating Ryan Reynolds. It is believed that in 2011 the actor invited the actress out on a date at Disneyland.

Erin Heatherton (2012)

A year after ending his relationship with the Israeli model, he formalized his relationship with Erin Heatherton, who was 22 years old at the time. The young ‘Victoria’s Secret’ model is believed to have caught the actor’s eye in ‘The Great Gatsby’.

Toni Garrn (2013 – 2014)

The actor had a year-long relationship with the German model, who worked as an exclusive figure for Calvin Klein. She had all the characteristics that Leonardo likes in women, although their relationship did not last long.

Kelly Rohbach (2015)

They met during the Council of American Fashion Designers Awards in New York in 2015. They dated for a while but apparently the distance was the main factor in their breakup.

Nina Agdal (2016)

Nina Agdal and DiCaprio first met at the Cannes Film Festival and were later spotted on vacation in Malibu, California. It only lasted a few months with the Victoria’s Secret model.

Camila Morrone (2017 – present)

Camila Morrone is DiCaprio’s current girlfriend. the actor is 23 years apart from his partner; That hasn’t stopped him from showing his love for her. The couple began dating in 2017, but it was not until 2020 that their relationship was confirmed at the Oscars that year.

