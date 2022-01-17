Leonardo DiCaprio the man worth over 25 million euros per film

He is the actor of the moment. Or maybe it never stopped being. Leonardo DiCaprio has a career that knows no successful downturns. His Don’t look up, the Netflix satirical comedy that tells of the possibility of an environmental disaster resulting in the extinction of the human race due to the crashing of a comet on earth, is having a success … stratospheric!

Also thanks to the presence of the fabulous Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett and Jennifer Lawrence, who work alongside him (he plays an astronomer), the film is already considered the revelation between the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022. equally well-deserved rest, naturally in the Hollywood style.

Here he is Leo, in fact, aboard a mega yacht off the coast of one of the most glamorous islands of the French Antilles: the magnificent Saint Barth, where great entrepreneurs with their yachts, movie and fashion stars, and super revelers meet every year under the sun, while in Europe and parts of the United States their teeth are chattering from the cold. DiCaprio, faithful to his sober style, with a pair of light blue boxers and a white t-shirt, sips fruit cocktails and dedicates himself to sunbathing.

It would seem a quiet holiday, were it not that the handsome Leo, a man worth over 25 million euros per film, has chosen to rest aboard the Vava II, a mammoth boat of over 95 meters that you see in our images.

Not just any yacht: it is a nautical jewel designed by the Swiss entrepreneur Ernesto Bertarelli. On board, sixteen cabins and a profusion of luxuries such as gym, spa, massage room and platform for diving and water games. In short, the best of what life at sea can offer. So what is missing to make it even more special? A good company. Voilà: Leonardo has also foreseen this.

With him there is a group of friends and his girlfriend Camila Morrone, an Argentine model and actress with US citizenship, who seems to have reached him. On board this marvel, which even boasts a heliport, Leonardo has started the new year. He went down very little. But someone still saw him with friends and Camila on land exploring beaches and shopping. Who knows what they have bought: purely marine gifts or promises of love that smell of eternity?