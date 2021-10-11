Leonardo DiCaprio, the wedding with his girlfriend Camila Morrone

Leonardo DiCaprio could be close to the wedding with Camila Morrone, saying goodbye to bachelor life once and for all. After being considered for years and years “the heartthrob of Hollywood”, today the actor of Titanic seems to have finally found happiness next to the 23-year-old model of Argentine origins who, according to many, could be “the right one”. Of course, the same was also said of Gisele Bündchen and Bar Refaeli (with whom Leonardo Dicaprio had two long love affairs), but never as in this case the good Leo seems to be finally ready to take the big step by retracing the footsteps of other former golden bachelors such as George Cooley or Prince Harry, now happily married and with lots of offspring in tow. That the same destiny may soon also touch the actor of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, film where you act next to Brad Pitt?

Leonardo Dicaprio And Camila Morrone they have been dating for more than three years and according to some sources very close to the couple, the two lovebirds are madly in love with each other: “Camila is the girl of his dreams“Explained an insider to ET Online”She is young, sweet, simple, plus she gets along well with his family and vice versa. By now they know each other well and things between them seem to work perfectly“. And if not even the quarantine spent together has managed to separate Leonardo and Camilla, here the chances that this couple has to survive the passing of time rise to unimaginable levels. This explains why Morrone would now be defined by everyone as the famous “The One” by Leonardo who, at least in love, has often proved to be a dancer and unstable.

Despite the 23 years of age that separate them (he is 46, she is 23) DiCaprio and Morrone seem to get along in love and agree to the point of making the Hollywood actor think in a more than concrete way to put his head instead and create a family together with Camila, with whom she shares not only the love for the entertainment world (she starred in Valley Girl And Mickey and the Bear) and travel, but also the interest in safeguarding the planet, the conservation of numerous animal species, the fight against climate change and the conservation of wild lands and oceans.

Could it be the desire to make the world a better place that binds the couple in an indissoluble way? Who knows, in the meantime we are keeping under control the ring fingers of Leonardo DiCaprio and of Camila Morrone, you never know that a beautiful engagement ring will pop up overnight …

