Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire good night two of spades

Women go, friends stay. And and you are Leonardo Dicaprio, this is one of the cornerstones of your existence. Wishing you a long and happy life together with him aa Camila Morronethere is no doubt that the only constant in the life of the protagonist of Don’t look up I am a handful of loyalists. With him since the mid-90s. That is to say long before Titanic and its consequences. A group where people go out of their way for each other. Including acting as a shoulder, on the threshold of 50 years, during a good night for the clubs of Los Angeles, when one has just been dumped and wants to meet new people. Too bad that, as demonstrated by Leonardo DiCaprio’s latest couple and Tobey Maguirenot everything goes according to plan.

Tobey Maguire is single: we go to party

Premise: Tobey Maguire, the unforgettable first Spider-Man of cinema, has recently returned single. The story of him, which lasted 4 years, with the model Tatiana Dietman “It just ran out.” Hence Leonardo DiCaprio’s gesture of friendship. Which, leaving Camila Morrone at home, acted as a shoulder for clubs.

To tell the good night of the two, the site took care of it PageSix. Who found these photos – grainy and confused – of the two actors in the MainRō private room, one of the hottest clubs in Hollywood. “Tobey and Leo came to the club together for a men’s night out,” a source tells the site. “It was clear that Tobey wanted to meet new girls and Leonardo was there to help him.”

Leonardo DiCaprio is not enough: the two of spades arrives

With very little results. Because Leo introduced Tobey to “three different blondes,” but none of them were interested. Now, if you can’t impress a girl even with Leonardo DiCaprio’s help, the situation is serious. So much so that, after a couple of hours, the two friends left. “Because it was clear that they would have no luck,” concludes the witness of the debacle.

Tobey and Leo tried it again on Super Bowl night. But, according to the Los Angeles press, there were too many photographers and too much hype on the premises after the home team’s victory. And the star’s allergy to this kind of advertising is well known. For this they preferred party with the group extended of friends.

A troubled, untidy group of friends

Which have always been those for 30 years. The press at the time dubbed them the Pussy Posse. A very vulgar name, but which well described the raids on the East Coast at parties with models. There were Leo and Tobey. But also Kevin Connolly, Lukas Haas, Dabid Blaine And Sara Gilbert. Plus some occasional additions like Emile Hirsch. Perhaps they wanted to imitate the mythical Rat Pack from Frank Sinatra & Co. But they lacked finesse and had too much exuberance. They looked more like the Brat Pack of the 80s (that of the films of John Hughesof which they were part Rob Lowe And Demi Moore). But Leo and his friends weren’t just brats. They were bold and messed up. Like the 17 stitches DiCaprio remedied on the face. Do you want to know what they did? READ HERE ABOUT THEIR GOOD NIGHTS IN NEW YORK.

