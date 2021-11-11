Leonardo DiCaprio turns 47, 10 iconic roles he said “no” to

Fabulous 47 years a Leonardo Dicaprio. At the forefront of the planet, the «King of the World» celebrates his birthday from eternal Hollywood boy. A dazzling career made up of successful films and a coveted one Oscar (for Revenant in 2016) won after five, sigh, nomination.

Leonardo Wilhelm DiCaprio was born in Los Angeles in 1974 from German mother And father half from Campania. Legend has it that the baby kicked into mom’s belly in front of a painting by Da Vinci, in the Uffizi Gallery in Florence: the mother thus decided to name her son after the Italian genius.

Child prodigy, Leo has been acting since the age of three making himself noticed by sixteen in the sitcom Parents in blue jeans. At twenty, he receives hers first Oscar nomination thanks to the role of Johnny Depp’s disabled brother in Happy birthday Mr. Grape by Lasse Hallström. Well before Titanic and of Romeo + Juliet, Leo is referred to as the “new” River Phoenix inheriting the roles intended for the late actor, such as that of punk poet Jim Carroll in the biopic Return from nowhere.

Most contested star of the star system, DiCaprio starred under the wing of the great directors. Starting with Martin Scorsese with which he shot 6 movies, included Killers of the Flower Moon expected for 2022. From December 24th, we could admire it surrounded by a stellar cast in the new blockbuster Netflix Don’t Look Up directed by Adam McKay.

But Leo is also famous for having rejected roles that have become iconic: from Tom Ripley passed into the hands of the then “double” Matt Damon Mr. Ripley’s Talent at the Spider-Man by Sam Raimi up to American Psycho who consecrated Christina Bale.