“Leonardo DiCaprio was the love of my life”

Emma Stone (here you will find 7 interesting curiosities about the actress) is mainly known for her filmography, which has become particularly consistent in recent years, thanks to her rise in the world of Hollywood.

After taking part in Maniac, the television series produced and distributed by the Netflix streamer, together with his colleague Jonah Hill, our Stone (who kept the pregnancy a secret as much as possible) returned to a streaming platform thanks to Disney + for her starring role in Cruella, film dedicated to the villain de 101 Dalmatians.

Although there have been several positive and negative reviews around the film, there has been particular talk of how the actress could have sued Disney as her colleague. Scarlett Johansson, for having simultaneously shown the film both at the cinema and on the streaming platform (here the full article).

Emma Stone confessed to the huge crush she had on actor Leonardo DiCaprio

During an interview with The Jess Cagle Show on Monday from Sirius XM, the host asked about the actress’s favorite memory of her Academy Award win for her performance in La La Land. Stone he did not ask himself twice: the actress said that that evening can be summed up in two words: “Leonardo Dicaprio“.

The celebrity who has worked in the Hollywood world since she was little more than a kid was the one who awarded her the Best Actress statuette, so she said as she walked over to give her thank you speech:

“That was what was going through my head, because it was him. And I had seen Titanic seven and a half times in the cinema. It was the love of my life. I had a picture of her in my signed bedroom, which I got for my birthday when I was like 12. I was walking towards Leo and I was like, ‘This is officially the most surreal moment of my life’. I could not believe it.“

Emma Stone she went on to say that while she and Di Caprio they might both be Oscar-winning actors right now, she still hasn’t completely shaken that feeling of being around him:

“I think he probably thinks I’m a little weird, because every time I see him I say, ‘Hey, how’s it going?’ You know, it’s these little moments during the same event or something. […] It is very sweet though. Really, the craziest experience was that it was him“.

But beyond the fact that it was her childhood crush that gave her the award, she added that it was also “the fact that it was someone I grew up watching and admired so much. And as an actor, I think it’s great. And I had observed it in everything“.

Stone admitted that while it is unfair to identify an actor only from a past performance, “[DiCaprio] it’s stuck in my head like Jack Dawson“, Stated the actress, referring to the iconic character played in Titanic.

“It always will be.“