During the promotion of the Disney movie Cruella, protagonist Emma Stone revealed – during the appearance in The Jess Cagle Show of Sirius XM – some moments and especially details of her life, including the fact that as a child she was convinced that her colleague Leonardo DiCaprio was the love of her life, the same Leonardo DiCaprio that the night of the Oscars in which the actress won the best actress award for La La Land he gave her the golden statuette.

Emma Stone: “Leonardo DiCaprio was the love of my life”

His words about it were: “Leonardo DiCaprio, everything that was going through my head was for him. I had seen Titanic at least seven times in the cinema. It was the love of my life. I had a signed photo of him – given to me when I was twelve – in my bedroom. That of the Oscars was a surreal moment for me ”. He then went on to get high, saying, “Leo is very tall and he’s so adorable. This is a very strange thing for me, Leo is a person that I have admired all my life and I think that as an actor he is fantastic. So when I found it in front of me it all seemed so surreal ”.

Emma Stone, born November 6, 1988, has not yet had the pleasure of collaborating with the love of a lifetime in any film. In the meantime however the actress collects high-caliber films, like The revolt of the ex, Paper man, Welcome to Zombieland, Easy girl, Friends of bed, Crazy stupid love, The help, the duology of The Amazing Spider-Man, Gangster squad, Magic in the Moonlight, Birdman, Under the Hawaiian Sky, La La Land, The Battle of the Sexes, The Favorite And Cruella. Also a television actress, over the years she has taken part in some Disney TV series, and then moved on to the Netflix miniseries, Maniac.

