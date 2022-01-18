Leonardo DiCaprio: “We only have 9 years to try to stop climate change”

Leonardo Dicaprio, currently star of Don’t Look Up, returned to talk about his commitment to fight against the climate changes, an objective for which he created a foundation 20 years ago.

The actor also participated in numerous political meetings where he had the opportunity to confront and speak with many world leaders.

Don’t Look Up: Leonardo DiCaprio during a scene

In an interview with Deadline, Leonardo DiCaprio stressed: “I think there is a worldwide sense of anxiety that those in power – be it the private sector or governments – are not making the transition fast enough. We literally have nine years left“.

The Oscar winner then stressed that Don’t Look Up does not stray far from the reality characterized by false scientists hired by oil companies, lies and attempts to divert attention from the facts that demonstrate the negative effects of the release of fossil fuels in the atmosphere.

DiCaprio went on to recall: “There was a time when individuals were given responsibility by declaring that they had to recycle, buy hybrid cars and change their lives, incredibly important aspects. But when you start analyzing the issue, you realize that there are 100 companies that are producing 70% of the world’s emissions. There are huge industries polluting our atmosphere and the private sector must step up to solve the problem. Our governments, globally, must work together as a common species and we must evolve as a species to address this problem“.

The actor then reiterated that individuals must be involved, vote for people for whom this issue is important and take science seriously, as well as having to force leaders, at all levels, to listen to experts.

Leonardo DiCaprio then underlined that the nine years we have available is the estimate made by scientists taking into account the evolution of the situation. At the end of this period there will be almost certainly irreparable consequences on the ecosystem: “We’re not even feeling the true impact of climate change, and our oceans are warming to record levels. Each year it becomes hotter than the previous one, and it is not a phenomenon that seems to be destined to stop. We won’t see the end of this problem if we don’t take action“. The actor reiterated:”We have to act in an important way as if it were World War II. I hear a lot of people saying that technology will fix the situation, but time is running out. We have answers through renewable energy and ways to make the transition, but the private sector and global governments need to work together. And we, the people, need to make sure that this issue is between the two most important issues to address. When I say that rising temperatures lead to more warming, it means just that. It will not improve in any way. It can only get worse“.

DiCaprio then explained that films like Don’t Look Up are particularly important for raising public awareness because they reflect on the priorities of the media and pushes to talk about issues that should be discussed daily in order to find, or at least try to do so, a solution.