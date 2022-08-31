Leonardo DiCaprio, what celebrities have been the actor’s partner?









something has Leonardo Dicaprio, his talent in front of the cameras, his blue eyes, perhaps it is his dedication to defending his values. Only those who really know him, know him. The Hollywood star is one of the most sought-after actors, and not just professionally. DiCaprio is what he calls himself a ‘flirt’. At 47, he still hasn’t settled down, and not precisely for lack of Serious relationships. With Gisele Bündchen she was dating for five years, they even got engaged. However, all her romances, whether they are serious or just a roll, end in a breakup. Now it has just come to light that her story with Camila Morrone, her last stable partner, has ended.

“What can I say about Leonardo DiCaprio? He is going to great lengths to combat climate change and leave a cleaner, greener planet for his girlfriends. Because he is older and they are younger. Okay, you get it,” joked the comic actress Amy Schumer in his opening speech at the 2022 Oscar Awards gala, leaving the audience stunned. While some laughed, others raised their hands to their heads. The truth is that he was right. In recent years we have seen the actor share his life with women much younger than him. To DiCaprio and Camila Morrone They were separated by more than twenty years. The age difference has never been a problem for the actor, proof of this is your love history.

Bridget Hall, his first and fleeting love Models have always been his weakness and he made it clear from the beginning. Bridget Hall it was his first love. They met in the early 1990s, she was three years younger than Leonardo DiCaprio. The actor was already pointing ways in the industry. Back then and she had worked side by side with Robert de Niro on life of this boy and with Johnny Depp in Who does Gilbert Grape love?.









The model Bridget Hall GTRES

Naomi Campbell, her most intense relationship A year later, in 1995, Leonardo DiCaprio noticed, just this once, a woman four years older than him. She was the same Naomi Campbell, his second official girlfriend. Theirs was a brief but very intense romance.

Kristen Zang, Helena Christensen, Amber Valletta and Eva Herzigova From 1996 to 1998, Leonardo DiCaprio had four different partners, all of them models. His relationship with Kristen Zhang It only lasted a year in which DiCaprio was already acclaimed by the public thanks to his role in Romero and Juliet. Despite their short relationship, they came to be seen in public, posing in front of the cameras, something unthinkable for DiCaprio today, much more jealous of his privacy. The reason for the breakup? The actor was too “childish”, according to Zang herself. Shortly after he became a world star thanks to the premiere of titanicawhich coincided with his idyll with Helena Christensenthe model of the moment.









model Helena Christensen GTRES DiCaprio had the world at his feet. It was then that he fell in love with a girl, Amber Valletta. He saw her in a magazine and didn’t stop until he got her phone number. Despite her efforts, hers only lasted a few months. That same year, in 1998, she met Eva Herzygova on the set of The man in the iron mask. The model that she had just divorced Tico Torres, the drummer for Bon Jovi. Her love story was also fleeting, shorter even than the shooting of the movie.

Gisele Bündchen, her most stable relationship In 2000 he began what would be his longest and most stable relationship. Leonardo DiCaprio and Gisele Bundchen they were dating for five years, they even rang wedding bells. However, they never made it to the altar. Time after finishing her love story, the model confessed what were the reasons that led her to finish: cigarettes and alcohol. “There came a time when I made the decision not to continue smoking, drinking and working too much. I began to be aware that there were many things that I had not taken into account and I did not want to continue doing it. Was I going to stay alone because I wanted to do some soul-searching while he kept doing the same thing? In the end, unfortunately, the answer was yes,” he said in an interview for Porter magazine.









The model Gisele Bundchen GTRES

Bar Rafaeli and Anne Vyalitsyna After breaking up with Bündchen, Leonardo fell in love with another well-known model ten years younger than him, Raphael’s Bar. They were together for six years, but although it may seem otherwise, theirs was not a stable relationship. Their romance was marked by ups and downs. In fact, in one of his stops, DiCaprio wasted no time and took refuge in the arms of another woman, another model, Anne Vyalitsyna.











The model Bar Rafaeli GTRES GTRES

Blake Lively, the only actress on the list Blake Lively She is the only woman on the list who is dedicated to the world of acting. The actress was 23 years old and the actor 37 when they decided to take a chance. His big date was at Disneyland, where they were caught by the paparazzi.

Erin Heatherton, Toni Garrn, Kelly Rohrbach, Nina Agdal, and Lorraine Rae Erin Heatherton She was 22 years old when she started dating Leonardo DiCaprio, who by now was beginning to double the age of her partners. She was a model for Victoria’s Secret and met the actor on the set of The Great Gatsby. Then came the life of the actor Tony Garrn, 20 years old, image of the Calvin Klein brand. They left him, but his story had another chapter years later. They gave themselves a new opportunity, although theirs didn’t work out either. In 2015 he was dating kelly rohrbach and a year later with the Danish model Nina Agdal. He was also associated with lorraine raeVictoria’s Secret Angel.











Model Toni Garrn kisses Leonardo DiCaprio Â©GTRESONLINE GTRES