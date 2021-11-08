Leonardo DiCaprio, who are his five most loved (ex) girlfriends

Anyone who breathes on the surface of the planet we live on has probably had a crush on Leonardo DiCaprio (but we are convinced that plants have also had it considering how much he does for the environment). The DiCaprio of Romeo + Juliet, of Titanic (oh well), of Inception, of Django, of Try to Catch Me, maybe for those who have the bear fetish also of The Revenant: a DiCaprio for every age of life has always been there, so much so that it can still be considered one of the greatest sex symbols in Hollywood history. The famous Oscar-winning actor, star of many cult films is known for being a reserved person, who has no interest in putting his private life at the center of gossip, focusing on his career and his philanthropic activities that have shown his enormous sensitivity on topical issues. Despite this, however, over time he has also become famous for the fact that, with age, his years have become inversely proportional to those of his girlfriends. The average age of his girls is around 22.9, just over half of his own.

DiCaprio has always been highly coveted by the fairer sex, ringing a series of memorable achievements. Although there was no lack of long and important stories, there were also many flirts that lasted only for a short time. Do you remember who were Leonardo DiCaprio’s most famous girlfriends? We refresh your memory by revealing which are the 5 most famous and loved by fans ever, taking a nice dip in the past up to your current relationship.

Gisele Bundchen

Still considered the most famous and loved relationship by fans of the charming Californian actor. Leonardo met the supermodel Gisele Bündchen in 1999, and from that moment they became inseparable, to the point of appearing in public very often together, always stealing the show at every appearance. The bond between the two was so strong that in 2004 the magazine People elected them as “Most Beautiful Couple of the Year”. Furthermore, DiCaprio and Bündchen were closely linked also due to their common commitment in the social field, carrying out together many activities around the world to raise awareness on issues relating to climate change. But what seemed like an indestructible couple finally came to an end in 2005. In that year, following a severe depression, Gisele made the difficult decision to end her story with DiCaprio: for the model their lifestyles they had now become irreconcilable, leading to important personal changes which resulted in the breakup of the relationship after 6 years.

Bündchen a year later will meet NFL quarterback Tom Brady and her life will change forever: the couple married in 2009 and their union will have two children. Despite this, 16 years after the breakup, the story between Leonardo and Gisele is still well etched in the minds of the fans, who, thanks to the two, have lived great dreams (such as waking up and discovering that it is him or her).

Bar Refaeli

However, Leonardo DiCaprio didn’t take too long to recover from the breakup of his relationship with Gisele. Indeed, shortly after the breakup, he is again at his side with another woman, the beautiful Israeli model Bar Refaeli. With a look very similar to that of Bündchen, for DiCaprio it is another very important story, which went on from 2005 to 2011 albeit with ups and downs.

The couple met at a party in Las Vegas, where the love at first sight that led them to start their relationship immediately. Also in this case, a common feature is represented by the social activities that involve the two: eafaeli in Israel took part in a campaign aimed at raising public awareness on the use of plastic, and again in his country of origin he led a another campaign this time with the aim of explaining how to avoid wasting water and how to store it.

The first break between Leo and Bar Refaeli takes place in 2009, but after several months the couple found themselves staying together for another two years. In 2011 the final break comes, although the two have declared that they have remained friends. Despite this, the relationship between DiCaprio and eafaeli is still very much remembered today, and the same model and activist in the course of some interviews said that, while continuing to be always in high esteem for her ex, she struggles to see his films because they cause nostalgic feelings.

Blake Lively

After the story with Refaeli, in 2011 DiCaprio throws himself into a brief relationship with actress Blake Lively, known to most for having played the protagonist Serena van der Woodsen in the TV series Gossip Girl. Spotted together for the first time in Cannes, the two made many trips together appearing publicly on some occasions, however the story never took off and the two left after a short time.

Toni Garrn

It is once again a blonde model to bewitch Leo’s heart: it is Antonia Garrn. The relationship lasted about a year between 2013 and 2014, and got a lot of talk as she was 18 years younger than the iconic Hollywood actor. Despite the short duration of the relationship and the large age difference, DiCaprio has always maintained an impeccable behavior towards his new partner, making trips and public appearances with her on several occasions. A few years after the relationship ended, in 2017, the two tried again, but the flashback was very short-lived before the couple separated once and for all.

Camila Morrone

After lots of flirts and short relationships, DiCaprio seems to have finally managed to find some peace and stability in his love life thanks to the gorgeous actress and model Camila Morrone. Also in this case the big difference in age is striking: she is from 1997, he from 1974. But despite the almost 23 years of difference, their story is booming. On the occasion of the 2020 Oscars, by the way, the two sit close together in what is the most significant public appearance of their first four years of relationship. Morrone’s career proceeds quickly and the first important successes in the cinema are starting to arrive, and together with Leonardo she forms a couple now considered among the strangest and most interesting in Hollywood.

