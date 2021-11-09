Leonardo DiCaprio will be Jim Jones, leader of the People’s Temple religious sect

Jim Jones was the proponent of the famous mass suicide in Jonestown. Leonardo DiCaprio protagonist and producer of the film

The Academy Award Leonardo Dicaprio he is in final negotiations to play the criminal Jim Jones in an upcoming MGM movie written by Scott Rosenberg. Known primarily as the leader of the People’s Temple religious sect, James Warren Jones is the person in charge of the mass suicide which took place in November 1978 in the settlement of Jonestown, which resulted in the deaths of more than 900 people, including babies and children. Jim Jones and his close circle of acolytes orchestrated the massacre in the jungle commune in Guyana, persuading cult followers to drink cyanide-adulterated punch.

The MGM film is produced by DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson of Appian Way, the production company founded by the famous actor. The screenwriter of the project Scott Rosenberg (Venom, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle And Jumanji: The Next Level) is on board as an executive producer. Founded in 2001 by Leonardo DiCaprio, the Appian Way Productions has produced films such as The Revenant by Alejandro Iñárritu, The Wolf of Wall Street, The Aviator And Shutter by Martin Scorsese.

The actor’s upcoming projects include the Netflix film with Jennifer Lawrence Don’t Look Up, directed by Adam McKay, and Scorsese’s highly anticipated next film Killers of the Flower Moon for Apple. Over the course of his prolific career the actor has portrayed a number of historical characters, including notorious swindler Frank Abagnale in Try to catch me, Howard Hughes in The Aviator and pioneer Hugh Glass in The Revenant, for which he won the Oscar for Best Leading Actor in 2016.