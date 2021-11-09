Leonardo DiCaprio will play Jim Jones, the criminal leader of the Jonestown mass suicide

The definitive official status is missing, but the games seem to be done. There MGM has secured an agreement for the film project of Jim Jones, with Leonardo Dicaprio in final negotiations to play the 1970s religious leader in charge of the Jonestown mass suicide, the November 18, 1978 massacre in which more than 900 people lost their lives. Di Caprio will also appear as a producer with his company Appian Way, along with Jennifer Davisson. Scott Rosenberg (Venom, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Jumanji: The Next Level) wrote the screenplay, for a deal with MGM that hovers around a figure to seven zeroes.

Who was Jim Jones

Jones founded his sect, “The People’s Temple”In Indianapolis in 1955, presenting it as a fully integrated congregation promoting Christian socialism. In the 1970s he openly rejected traditional Christianity and claimed to be God. In 1977 he convinced more than a thousand people to move with him to Guyana in the new “promised land”, Jonestown, which he built and painted as a socialist paradise free from US government oppression.

From that moment on, the story got more and more insane. Amid rumors of human rights violations, in November 1978 the US government sent a delegation led by the US representative Leo Ryan. The deputy was shot dead along with his escort by Jones’ bodyguards. After that shooting, Jones orchestrated a mass murder-suicide of his followers, in which 918 members of the commune, 304 of them children, were killed in an act that involved the consumption of cyanide-corrected Flavor Aid.

Mentally unstable characters have not been lacking in DiCaprio’s long career, but this really looks like a huge new challenge. Recall that the actor will soon star in the Netflix comedy signed by Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up alongside Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep and Ariana Grande, among others. Later, we will also see it in Killers of the Flower Moon by Martin Scorsese for Apple Originals Films, alongside Robert DeNiro.

