Leonardo DiCaprio will play preacher Jim Jones

While memes are wasted on Twitter about the sweet eyes of Jeff Bezos’ wife Lauren Sanchez to Leonardo DiCaprio at the LACMA Art + Film gala, the actor appears to be focusing on something much more serious. Deadline exclusively reveals how DiCaprio is conducting “late stage” talks with MGM to star in and produce a film based on Jim Jones, the infamous preacher who committed suicide 918 of his proselytes in 1978. Deadline the script would be ready, produced from Scott Rosenberg in what, according to the magazine, would be a seven-figure deal. The screenwriter of Venom and the recent remake of Jumanj he will also be the executive producer of the project, while it is certain that if confirmed DiCaprio will participate in the production with his Appian Way along with Jennifer Davisson.

Although more than forty years have passed, Jim Jones’s popularity has not waned: Jones founded the “Peoples Temple” in Indianapolis in the mid-1950s, portraying the coven as an integrated body to the church that promoted Christian socialism. After a first move to California and the subsequent landing in San Francisco, in the 70s the radical turning point: openly rejecting traditional Christianity, he claimed to incarnate God, starting shortly after to build Jonestown, a sort of “promised land” located in the state of Guyana, in South America, which Jones called “a socialist paradise free from the oppression of the United States government”, where to shelter to escape the nuclear threat. More than a thousand people joined Jones in the following years. In 1978 the United States sent Congressman Leo Ryan with some reporters to watch over alleged human rights violations in the town. Ryan was killed, along with four others, by Jones’s bodyguards while staying in Jonestown. After the shooting, Jones orchestrated a mass murder-suicide, in which 918 members of the commune, including 304 children, were killed using a mix of Flavor Aid and cyanide.

Leonardo DiCaprio seems to have a predilection for characters taken from real life, just think of J. Edgar Hoover, the criminal Frank Abagnale Jr or the character of The Wolf of Wall Street inspired by Jordan Belfort. On December 10 we will also see it in Don’t Look Up, on Netflix, alongside an exceptional cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep and Ariana Grande.