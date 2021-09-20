Leonardo DiCaprio will produce a wildlife docuseries

TV





“Stay Wild” will arrive on Youtube and will be available starting next fall

The passion and attention of is not new Leonardo Dicaprio for environmental documentaries, so it is not surprising that he, as a producer, is behind it Stay Wild , the new naturalistic series by Youtube, born with the aim of promoting the theme of climate change and sustainability.

Episodes of the series will focus on discovering wildlife.

According to initial information Stay Wild will explore Earth’s endangered environments through a series of immersive adventures starring Mark Vins, the director of the popular Brave Wilderness Channel. Among them will certainly be an expedition to the dangerous rainforest of Rwanda in an attempt to find the last of the wild mountain gorillas. Programming on Youtube is currently scheduled for October 2021.

Stay Wild it is just one of the three projects that the platform on the theme of the environment has in the pipeline. In fact, the productions of Seat At The Table And Shut It Off. In the first the YouTube creator and climate advocate Jack Harries, to highlight the devastating impacts and innovative solutions to climate change, he will meet and interview some of the most powerful people on the planet on the subject. In Shut It Off instead, two urban boys will be followed who go to live in the countryside: Mitch and Greg find themselves on a remote farm and will try their hand at ecology, regenerative agriculture and building a sustainable lifestyle.