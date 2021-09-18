Leonardo DiCaprio will produce the remake

There is no sign of stopping the success of Another Round, a project directed by Thomas Vinterberg and starring a Mads Mikkelsen in great shape, which on the night of the Oscars won the prize for best foreign language film. News that has greatly appealed to the American market since an agreement was signed to make a remake.

It was to win the rights Appian Way, Company of Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson, as reported exclusively by the American portal Deadline. At the moment we don’t know if the well-known actor will be personally involved in the new iteration. Winterberg, on the other hand, will return as an executive producer.

Another Round, the American remake is in the works

Presented at the Rome Film Fest 2020, Another Round (Another round) tells the story of four unmotivated and bored teachers, who decide to spice up their lives by drinking alcoholic beverages. They are in fact convinced of the theory according to which, by drinking alcohol to maintain a state of light intoxication during all working hours, the human mind can be able to reach perceptual states that increase the creativity of the genius.

The film was also awarded at the Bafta this year. Vinterberg wanted to dedicate the Oscar win to his daughter Ida, who unfortunately passed away in the first days of shooting due to a car accident. At the moment we are waiting to understand when and how it will be distributed in Italian cinemas, which in the mind have reopened since Monday.

It is not the first time that Hollywood has decided to make an American remake of an Oscar-winning film. In fact, in 2020, immediately after the sensational victory of Parasite An HBO-exclusive TV series has been announced with Mark Ruffalo vying to star.

It is not the first time that Hollywood has decided to make an American remake of an Oscar-winning film. In fact, in 2020, immediately after the sensational victory of Parasite An HBO-exclusive TV series has been announced with Mark Ruffalo vying to star.