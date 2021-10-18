Leonardo DiCaprio with Camila Morrone “fell in love with home life”

Not engaged, but very engaged. Leonardo Dicaprio, which in 2017 made public its relationship with Camila Morrone, he would learn to appreciate the small joys of domestic life, giving up the excesses of Hollywood nights. “Leo and Cami are a strong couple and get along very well,” an anonymous source told AD AND! News, “Leo has a very intimate bond with Cami, he feels comfortable and he really means business.”

The actor, who in his forty-six years seemed determined to stick to the bachelor label, would have fallen in love with the twenty-three-year-old model so much that he would give up going out with friends, partying at night, the privileges of fame. “Right now, he’s working on a movie, but he’s really settled into his home life with Cami, in stark contrast to all the time he’s spent with his friends in the past. He is really happy with how his life has changed with her and the two have more couples’ attitudes than they did at the beginning, ”concluded the anonymous, suggesting the possibility of a marriage.

