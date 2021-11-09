Leonardo DiCaprio works on a film about Jim Jones

MGM has secured a deal to start a film about Jim Jones, with Leonardo Dicaprio in final negotiations to play the 1970s religious cult leader. We are talking about the man behind the Jonestown mass suicide of November 18, 1978, which led to the deaths of more than 900 lives. At the moment it is certain that the actor will produce the film for his company Appian Way, together with Jennifer Davisson. Scott Rosenberg (Venom), also executive producer on the film, wrote the script.

Jim Jones founded the People’s Temple in Indianapolis in 1955, a congregation that promoted Christian socialism. In the 1970s he openly rejected traditional Christianity and claimed to be God. Around that time he built the small town of Jonestown in Guyana (1974), urging his followers to live with him. Meanwhile he spoke of a socialist paradise free from oppression of the United States government.

Due to some rumors concerning human rights violations (slavery), in 1978 the US government sent a delegation led by the US representative to Jonestown Leo Ryan. The latter, along with four other people, was killed by Jones’s servants. After the shooting, the latter convinced his followers to practice a mass murder-suicide. According to Jim Jones, the goal was to “defend yourself from the invasion of Evil“. The tragic event, which resulted in the death of 918 members of the commune, 304 of them children, occurred after the entire community ingested cyanide. The person responsible then committed suicide with a gunshot to the head.

Not just Leonardo DICaprio’s Jim Jones movie

We remember that Leonardo Dicaprio is the star of the Netflix comedy film Don’t Look Up, due out December 10, 2021. The film, directed by Adam McKay, stars Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep and Ariana Grande, among others . The actor also stars in Killers of the Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese’s next film for Apple Originals Films. DiCaprio has been nominated seven times for the Oscars and won the Best Actor award for Revenant – Redivivo (2016).