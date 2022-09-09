Leonardo DiCaprio would be breaking his own rule and is targeting a famous model

Since a few days Leonardo DiCaprio ended his four-year relationship with Camila Morrone, the actor continues in the eye of the hurricane. Now, the Daily Mail reported that DiCaprio wants to give himself a new chance at love, which is why he has been spending time with Gigi Hadid.

To materialize an affair with the sister of Bella Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio would be breaking his own rule not to interact with women over 25 years of ageas Gigi turned 27 last April.

The source told the British media that both Hadid and DiCaprio are attracted to each other, but although Leo is very insistent with the model, he explained that she does not feel ready to open her heart, since she recently separated from her boyfriend and father of his son, Zayn Malikwith whom he had been in a relationship since 2015.





“Leo has his sights set on Gigi, but she has shown no interest. They are friends, but she doesn’t want to be romantic with him right now,” a source revealed to Us Weekly magazine, adding that while the actor has his sights set on the model, 27 years oldshe “doesn’t have her sights set on him”.

Leonardo DiCapario was also caught with another model

​

Last weekend, a rumor surfaced that Leonardo DiCaprio would be premiering romance with a beautiful Ukrainian model, 22 years oldwith whom he was seen in St. Tropez.

The paparazzi captured the protagonist of ‘Titanic’ with the model Maria Beregovawho was the wife of Ahmed Masoud Abdelhafid, grandson of the right hand of colonel and dictator Maummar Gaddafi.

According to information from said medium, DiCaprio and Beregova had already been caught together leaving a party organized by the same actor in the south of France.

Last July, the supposed new partner It was captured during a yacht trip with friends of the actor, before the breakup between Leonardo and Camila Morrone was announced.





Leonardo DiCaprio’s love story

​

Leo has been in relationships with Gisele Bundchen, Bar Refaeli, Blake Lively, Erin Heatherton, Toni Garrn, Kelly Rohrbach, Nina Agdal and Camila Morrone. However, she mysteriously ends up before her 26th birthday.

Why DiCaprio Doesn’t Date Women Over 25

A person reportedly close to Leonardo DiCaprio revealed to the New York Post that, “When girls turn 25 they are looking for more, they are looking to get married and settle down. That’s not what I want Leo. He doesn’t want a family and he doesn’t want to be surrounded by women who pressure him for it.“, the actor’s reason for not dating over 26.

“The moment a girl meets him, the clock is ticking. If he gets too old in a couple of years he’ll be gone. If he gets too close (in age), in a couple of years he’ll be gone. He’s aged, but not his taste,” commented the person close to the actor.

read also