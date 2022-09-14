Leonardo DiCaprio would have found love with Gigi Hadid

Rumors of a possible romance between Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are on the rise after the pair were spotted at a party.

It has been claimed that the 47-year-old movie star and the 27-year-old model have grown closer in recent weeks, following Leonardo’s split from his former girlfriend, the fashion star Camila Morrone25 years.

The two were seen in public for the first time in New York on Monday, whispering to each other at a party hosted by Leonardo’s friends Richie Akiva and Darren Dzienciol at Casa Cipriani.

The sighting comes after intense speculation surrounding the famous couple, with sources revealing they aren’t quite dating yet but are enjoying each other’s company.

“They are getting to know each other,” a source told People.

“Leo is definitely after Gigi,” said another insider.

A third source added: “They were seen hanging out with people. It’s only been a few weeks since the separation. Since then, he hangs out with friends and family.”

Leonardo has the sad reputation of breaking up with his lovers before they blow out 25 candles.

Previously, Gigi was in a relationship with Zayn Malikwith whom she shares a two-year-old daughter named Khai.

