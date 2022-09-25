Leonardo DiCaprio’s advice to the new Hollywood figures

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid recently sparked romance rumors. (File image of Leonardo DiCaprio. EFE/EPA/DAVID SWANSON)



The entertainment industry can be very hard both for those who venture to take their first steps and for all those stars who, regardless of the stability of their careers, continue to face scandals for their projects and personal lives. This process of constant learning is different for each person, however, there are some difficulties that artists commonly experience throughout their careers.

For that reason it is very valuable that renowned actors like Leonardo DiCaprio share their experiences and advice with the new generations. And it is that the famous American interpreter has a long journey in the international artistic environment, since his television debut in problems grow until his first film, Critters 3, his remembered interpretations of Jack in titanica Y hug in The Revenantthe latter being the one with which he won his first and only prize Oscar Until now.

Leonardo DiCaprio was born on November 11, 1974 in Los Angeles, California, United States. This 2022 he will be 78 years old. (Photo: REUTERS/Eric Gaillard)

The actor does not usually give interviews or talk about professional or personal issues on social networks. However, some of his advice is known thanks to the fact that maintains a great friendship with some figures such as Tobey Maguire -best known for the first actor to play spider-man on the big screen – with whom he forged a strong bond when they were young.

On some occasion Leonardo DiCaprio confessed that from his youth he often discusses all of his career options with Tobey Maguire, because he considers that their different points of view in endless conversations help both of them make the right decisions, so their friendship became a support in their personal life to a support in their careers. This vision can be interpreted as advice to aspiring stars of Hollywoodbut it is not the only one.

The actors met between castings and although Leonardo DiCaprio got more starring roles, professional jealousy did not appear and they managed to stay together. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

At the end of last September Timothee Chalamet -considered one of the most important actors of the moment for his work in Call Me by Your Name Y Bones and All-, confessed that Leonardo DiCaprio approached him to share a professional advice. With a simple, but precise phrase, he hinted that he augurs a good future for him, but outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe either DC. He also warned him about the consumption of substances harmful to health.

“No hard drugs or superhero movies,” the 26-year-old actor told the magazine. fashion in its British edition.

“Don’t Look Up” was nominated for “Best Picture” at the Oscars, but lost to “CODA: Signs of the Heart.” (Photo: Netflix)

Possibly Leonardo DiCaprio made this comment during the recordings of Don’t Look Up, a film by Adam McKay where they shared credits with Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Merly Streep, Ariana Grande and Jonah Hill. It should be remembered that this project was nominated for an Oscar and is currently available at Netflix.

And it is that in recent years Timothée Chalamet has positioned himself in popular taste for his performances on the big screen, but also for his iconic outfitssince she has worn daring garments on multiple catwalks, becoming a current fashion icon at 26 years old. This level of fame can be counterproductive, as many stars like those who make up The 27 Club they failed to deal with it and move on.

Leonardo DiCaprio was 23 years old when he starred in “Titanic.” (Photo: REUTERS/Paul Hackett)

On another occasion, the American gave an interview for the magazine For the as part of the promotion he did on The Revenant-a film where he had the opportunity to work with the renowned Mexican director Alejandro González Iñárritu–. During the talk, he recognized that those who are actors have the opportunity to experience other people’s lives and do things that they would possibly never do in their real lives, but also get to know other cultures, live in other times and see themselves reflected in their actions.

“Life can be monotonous and acting is like living many lives. when you make a movie you go to different places, you live other cultures, you investigate the reality of other peopleyou try to reflect it as best you can. opens your eyesThat’s why I love acting,” he said.

This is what Leonardo DiCaprio looked like as a child. (Photo: Darlene Hammond/Getty Images)

There is nothing as transformative as a film, a documentary, that can make people care about something beyond their own lives.

With this, the Hollywood star reaffirmed that he lives for acting like many of his colleagues. He explained that his profession is complicated because when there is a certain level of fame it is difficult to maintain a line between the private and the public, however, he considers that it is worth it for the magic that occurs on the screen and the emotions that it unleashes in the spectators.

Leonardo DiCaprio during the discussion of the Paris Agreement on climate change held at the United Nations headquarters in Manhattan, New York, United States. April 22, 2016. (Photo: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File)

“If I wanted to give up acting, I would have done so a long time ago. I love making movies. I feel lucky to be able to do it, and it’s worth sacrificing some of my private life. I don’t think anyone famous gets completely used to this. it’s always surreal“, said.

At the end of the day there are people with much harder jobs who sacrifice much more of their lives to do, like people in the Armed Forces. I never want to hear myself talk about the difficulties of being famous because I’m free to stop if I want to.

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio at the 64th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, USA. (Photo by Alexandra Wyman/WireImage)

In this way, Leonardo DiCaprio advised to value the professional riches of acting and learn to deal with the scandals that in one way or another will always be present in the lives of celebrities. Likewise, the 47-year-old actor shared a teaching that his father left him, always be happy regardless of the scope of his profession.

“My dad always told me: ‘Go out there son and whatever you do, I don’t care if you’re successful or not, just have an interesting life; be happy to put your pants on every morning’. And I think I do that, ”he declared for the same medium.

Other famous Leonardo DiCaprio movies are “The Wolf of Wall Street”, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “The Great Gatsby”. (Photo: REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo)

Finally, he confessed that from his childhood he knew he wanted to be an actor, because he enjoyed playing to imitate the people he saw on the streets of California for their reactions. He considers that his profession was an escape from the reality that he lived day by day not only because of his parents’ divorce, but also because of how complicated it can be growing up in Los Angeles.

“Early on I was playing characters and imitating people passing by. She loved doing that and seeing people’s reaction. You see the laughter of your parents… it’s a family experience. Also acting always represented an outlet for me. I saw a lot of things in the neighborhood where I grew up that were scary. Acting takes you away from reality. Being able to escape is important. For me that is the magic of movies.

