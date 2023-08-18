Leonardo DiCaprio’s James Cameron joke left the director fuming: “He wanted to wring his neck”

Although working together with the passage of time has helped in reducing the various conflicts that may arise, the fact remains that Leonardo Dicaprio And James Cameron They failed to have a good relationship during the filming of one of the most famous films in cinema history: huge Titanic , From discussions in the casting process to criticism of “an unforgivable mistake” made by the Oscar winner that was difficult for the director to forgive, the bond between the two was not without its spark.

In the past few hours, an old anecdote about filming in which an inexperienced DiCaprio thought “making practical jokes on set” was a good idea., as the Canadian director recalled. Although Kate WinsletHis partner She was not bothered by this attitude in the film, angering DiCaprio, the director of the epic feature film. In fact, Cameron already considered the actor “a maverick punk”.as he came to announce.

Thanks to Titanic, Leonardo DiCaprio became the heartthrob of the time and for more than a year had to go out wearing scarves, hats and sunglasses to avoid being recognized.

In one instance on set, the actor came up to the director and placed an ice cube on his head while he was concentrating deeply on orchestrating a crucial sequence. “I wanted to wring her neck,” admitted the director, who elaborated on the background of anger in crescendosuch as DiCaprio’s persistent refusal to get wet – something impossible considering the film he was starring in – and his initial rejection of the script. “He didn’t want to play the part, he thought it was boring”Cameron disclosed.

Other anecdotes from that time that have gone viral in recent times relate to the actor’s “brilliant” attitude towards the Oscar ceremony, including Titanic The idols were taken away.

From Actor on March 23, 1998 Evil spirit Skipped the 70th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Awards in Hollywood Titanic It won 11 awards, and Cameron didn’t hesitate to speak about that trivia. “What he did was a disasterNot so much to the film itself, but to all the people who cared about it and who gave their all in that shoot.” he said in a conversation with Rolling Stone magazine.

James Cameron and Leonardo DiCaprio had some skirmishes on the set of Titanic IMDb

, He didn’t go for the delivery and he was like a spoiled brat, he texted me the day before and said: ‘This is not something that should happen to me, bro’ ”, the filmmaker recalled. in that moment, The actor’s representatives assured that his absence was due to the fact that he “did not want to overshadow the moment for Cameron, Kate Winslet and Gloria Stuart”., Over time, the real reason for DiCaprio’s absence from the ceremony was not revealed, but the director of the film that catapulted him to stardom didn’t like his attitude at all and thought he was disrespectful to his teammates.

On the other hand, Cameron also had a falling out with the actor at the casting stage when DiCaprio thought he got the role of Jack Dawson without even auditioning, leaving the filmmakers by surprise. The director said, “There was a meeting with Leo and then there was a screen test with him.” “The meeting was fun as I was sitting in my conference room waiting to meet an actor. When I looked around, all the women in the office were there, they all wanted to meet Leo. it was very funny”.

However, After a fruitful first meeting in which DiCaprio “won everyone over”, it was a shock when Cameron asked him to come back to read a scene with Winslet., who had already been hired. The director said, “He came back a few days later and I had the camera ready to record the video.” “They didn’t know I was going to audition, they thought it was just another meeting to meet Kate, so I said, ‘Okay, we’re going to go into the next room and do some lines and I’m going to record. Going to them. And he said, ‘You mean I have to study?’ I said ‘yes’ and he said: ‘Oh, I don’t read.’ I shook his hand and said, ‘Thanks for coming,'” Cameron continued describing what happened.

“Immediately he said to me: ‘Wait, wait, wait. If I don’t study then I will not get the paper? Is it that easy?’ And I said: ‘Yeah, let’s go! It is a mammoth film that will take me two years of my life while I work on five other projects while I am in post production., That’s why I’m not going to get upset and make wrong casting decisions, so you read or you don’t get the role,” said the director. Avatar,

Eventually, Leo agrees to read their lines of dialogue and their attraction is rekindled. “Kate lit up and she acted the scene. The dark clouds had parted, and a sliver of sunlight came down and caught Jack. I said: ‘Very well. he is the chosen one” Cameron remembered.

