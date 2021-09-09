Leonardo Dicaprio he’s not just a big movie star: the Oscar-winning actor is known for his amazing stunts real estate investments in California. Her latest purchase, a gift for her mom, is a wonderful mansion located in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles. Let’s see how this is made dream home.

Ph. Todd Goodman via architecturaldigest.com

Leonardo DiCaprio’s mansion in Los Feliz, Los Angeles

The estate that DiCaprio bought for his mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, it’s a Spanish colonial style villa. It includes four bedrooms, six bathrooms, living and dining rooms, a meditation / yoga studio connected to the pool and spa. Almost all the rooms have access to panoramic terraces, overlooking the splendid gardens of the villa.

Ph. Todd Goodman via architecturaldigest.com

Ph. Todd Goodman via architecturaldigest.com

Built in 1928 and completely renovated, the villa purchased by DiCaprio reveals above all the interiorunmistakable colonial style: high ceilings and exposed tiles, elegant arched passages, rustic floors, carved doors and stained glass windows are some of the immediately recognizable details.

Ph. Todd Goodman via architecturaldigest.com

Ph. Todd Goodman via architecturaldigest.com

Leonardo DiCaprio, the other real estate properties

Years ago, the star bought another dream home here for his father George DiCaprio for $ 4.9 million.

But Leonardo DiCaprio’s real estate collection does not end there. Includes another house in Los Angeles, purchased in the 90s by pop star Madonna; a property in Palm Springs bought in 2014; a house in Malibu $ 23 million, his since 2017.

Due to the high fees, many stars have moved theirs real estate investments outside California: Leonardo DiCaprio, on the other hand, keeps most of his properties here. An apartment a New York City and an island in Belize.

If you’re wondering where Leonardo DiCaprio lives, the answer is obvious: in Los Angeles, come on Sunset Strip, just 30 minutes drive from Los Feliz.

by Aurora Tamigio