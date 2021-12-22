Leonardo DiCaprio’s new home in Beverly Hills

Continue the collection of top-notch real estate for Leonardo Dicaprio. It is the turn of Beverly Hills, which becomes the scene of a real estate sale of the value of 9.9 million dollars.

Fresh from a careful and careful renovation, the new property of the protagonist of The Wolf Of Wall Street it covers an area of ​​approx 1,000 square meters, including perimeter garden and swimming pool, must have of Hollywood stars.

Not just award-winning actor: DiCaprio is known in the real estate world for having accumulated, over the years, a luxury property portfolio very respectable. From one of the most famous villas in Los Feliz, one of the most chic neighborhoods of Los Angeles, which belonged to the star of Modern Family Jesse Tyler Ferguson, to a Hollywood Hills complex, all the way to an entire island in Belize where an eco-resort has been built (the star has always been attentive to sustainability issues).

Between modernity of materials and authenticity of the Hills

There villa of 465 square meters is a small treasure immersed in the vegetation of the Hollywood hills, which between expanses of olive trees and fabulous sunsets, guarantee the star of Don’t Look Up total confidentiality.

Here nature and choice of quality materials they coexist in perfect harmony, creating a fairytale atmosphere that highlights the uniqueness of the house, able to teleport us with the imagination on a cool summer evening, around the brazier in the center of the garden.

There pool, another strong point of the dream property, it fits perfectly into the landscape, creating a sense of continuity and balance to the entire outdoor area.

The dream interior highlights the space with a unique character

The property, recently renovated in a modern key, has intimate and sharing spaces inside, designed with respect for the personality and tastes of its new owner.

The transition between one environment and another takes place in a sinuous and completely natural way. The entrance door opens onto a large spiral staircase that invites you to reach the upper floor where the sleeping area is located, consisting of 3 of the 5 bedrooms of the villa.

On the lower floor, the white oak parquet with a Chevron design, a legacy of the most important ancient residences, accompanies us in an open space with large windows that seem to want to cancel the distances between inside and outside in which, with natural continuity, the living room and the reading room converge with large wall bookcases.

A little further on the kitchen, with its latest generation appliances and ceramic floors, in which black granite And Carrara white marble they are the setting for a familiar and intimate atmosphere. The choice of furnishings and colors is not left to chance: each environment stands out thanks to the use of bold shades that define its uniqueness with character.

So for the informal dining room this play of whites and grays represent a continuum logical of the more technical area, thanks also to the choice of textiles. The formal dining room, on the other hand, is an explosion of warm and hospitable colors, embellished with gold details that give the room a touch of elegance.

To complete the property, 2 bedrooms located in the outbuilding, And 6 bathrooms.

The master bedroom, equipped with an en suite marble bathroom and its own living room, has a cathedral ceiling and overlooks the courtyard of the villa, giving those staying there an awakening worthy of the best Californian fairy tales.

by Ludovica Russotto