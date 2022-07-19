Leonardo DiCaprio’s vacations in Saint Tropez, Emily Ratajkowski’s walk in New York: celebrities in a click

Night out. Olivia Culpo enjoyed a night out in Miami. She went to eat at an exclusive restaurant. To do so, she opted for a coral-colored bodycon dress that she combined with her mini bag (Photos: The Grosby Group)

Funny vacations. Leonardo DiCaprio chose the paradisiacal beaches of Saint Tropez as his destination to enjoy a few days of rest with a group of friends, with whom he rented a luxurious yacht

Eva Longoria was photographed arriving in Nerano, Italy, where she is enjoying a family vacation. They met for lunch at an exclusive restaurant. The artist wore a long green satin dress

romantic vacation. Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey continue to enjoy their days in Idaho, where they traveled with a group of friends. They were photographed when they arrived at the lake to practice water sports

Emily Ratajkowski went for a walk through the streets of New York while the local media confirmed her separation from producer Sebastian Bear-McClard. After shopping on Fifth Avenue, she met a friend for lunch at an exclusive restaurant. To do this, she wore a white top and skirt set that she combined with brown sandals and a leather bag.

Romantic night. Jennifer Lawrence and her husband, Cook Maroney, were photographed leaving her home in New York and going to eat at a restaurant. To do this, they opted for relaxed looks: she wore a blue skirt with a classic white shirt, while he wore light-colored pants and a white shirt.

Family outing. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker went to lunch at an exclusive Westlake Village restaurant with their son Regin. Then, they walked and toured a shopping mall

Anya Taylor-Joy was photographed leaving a beauty clinic in Sydney, Australia, and has avoided making any public statements. She even tried to avoid the paparazzi when she noticed they were waiting for her. She wore white pants, a batik jean jacket and a green wool hat

Lucy Hale was out playing sports on the streets of her neighborhood in Studio City. For this, she opted for a high-waisted black shorts, a short blue muscle, sunglasses and a white cap. In addition, she brought her cell phone and listened to music with headphones

Ana de Armas was photographed arriving at the screening of “The Gray Man” in Hollywood. She wore a black shirt with a white, brown and lilac print skirt. In addition, she wore black sheepskin boots (Photos: The Grosby Group)

