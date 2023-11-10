Leonardo DiCaprio’s worst movie and where to watch it

Leonardo Dicaprio He is one of those actors who can claim that he has something Most important beliefs Of Hollywood:Oscar, Golden Globe and BAFTA for “The Revenant”; Two other Golden Globes for “The Aviator” and “The Wolf of Wall Street,” and a Silver Bear for “Romeo + Juliet.”

Since he started acting in the early 1990s to now, as he turns 49 on November 11, Leo has built a very solid acting career that has made him one of crowd favorite and has worked as an environmentalist, fighting to save the vaquita porpoise, for example. He has even been accused of dating women 20 years younger than him.

But at the same time, amidst cinematic successes like “Titanic”, he also had some downfalls and to celebrate his birthday in a slightly unusual way, today we remember the man who is considered his worst movie According to the rating of the site “Rotten Tomatoes”.

is about “critters 3:Los Engandros” (“Critters 3: You Are What They Eat”), a film with which, in fact, he made his screen debut.

The 1991 film has a critical score of 0% on the specialized site, although it is also worth saying that it only has seven reviews.

However, more than 10 thousand ratings from the public have rated it with a 23% percentage, so, perhaps, the particular critic was not so wrong.

This movie that can Rent In prime video“Critters” is the third installment of the saga, which began in 1986 with the film of the same name about a species. aliens Round and wicked who come to earth in search of food, Threat human existence,

This horror film is considered by some to be the worst film of the franchise and, in addition to being his acting debut, it is the only sequel in which DiCaprio has starred.