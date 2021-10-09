News

Leonardo is unleashed against Real And another announcement arrives on Mbappe

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Leonardo is unleashed against Real. And another announcement arrives on Mbappe (On Saturday 9 October 2021)
The ds of PSG Leonardo does not send them to tell the Real Madrid by Florentino Perez. At the center of the dispute is the future of Kylian Mbappé. At the Trento Festival, among the many personalities of world sport who attended, there was also space for Leonardo, sporting director of Paris Saint-Germain. The old acquaintance of Italian football, This article appeared in its original version, first on the SerieAnews.com website. All Serie A News.
Read on serieanews

Advertising


Latest News from the network: Leonardo unleashes

Maker Faire, Nir Goldstein: ‘Tecno – very good steaks: the sustainable future for humanity is only with alternative proteins’

… he comes to tell us Italians about what food represents and what emotions and sensations unleashes? … among the main supporters, and investors, people like Bill Gates and Leonardo Di Caprio, …

Spoleto in the ballot, all votes and preferences for the candidate councilors

… Donatella Santirosi 26, Alberto Simoneschi 26, Emanuela Conti 24, Livio Unleash 24, Giada Silvani … Fausto Marchi 46, Ezio Mattioli 42, Giulio Cesare De Santis 30, Silvia Castellani 27, Leonardo

Leonardo is unleashed against Real. And another announcement arrives on Mbappe SeriesANews

Loading...
Advertisements

Leonardo Pieraccioni and Laura Torrisi, why it’s over: “An inspected betrayal”

At the time of their relationship, Leonardo Pieraccioni and Laura Torrisi were a very talked about couple. From 2007 to 2014 they loved …

Ballon d’Or, the list of candidates unleashes an uproar on the web

The time to discover the next Golden Ball is getting closer and closer. “Nobody doubts Kjaer’s extraordinary gesture and applause but if he was immediately put on that list I know …







Follow the updates and see the latest videos on: Leonardo unleashes




Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.7K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.1K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
883
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
882
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
871
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
871
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
851
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
800
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
586
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top