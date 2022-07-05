‘Leonardo’, Lionel Messi meets strange fan in Ibiza and goes viral (video)

The holidays are over for Lionel Messi. The Argentinian joined his teammates ahead of time at the PSG training center located in Saint-Germain-en-Laye. Initially expected in training from next week, due to the international matches played at the end of last season, the seven-time Ballon d’Or wanted to resume faster than expected. But this was also the case for Neymar, Marquinhos and Keylor Navas who could have extended their rest periods further.

Was it the official appointment of Christophe Galtier that made Messi and company want to return to the PSG training center so quickly?

In any case, it shows a certain professionalism.

A fan like no other challenges Messi

As we know, Lionel Messi spent his holidays in Ibiza with his family but also that of Cesc Fabregas. In Spain, he came across a rather strange fan. Sol González is a 24-year-old Argentinian who was on vacation in Ibiza at the end of June and was lucky enough to meet none other than Lionel Messi in a bar restaurant in the city. Filled with emotion when she discovered that the fame of Soccer de Rosario was in the same place as her, the young woman recorded a video to tell the story of the event. But in doing so, she made a mistake by mentioning the name of the star, who she called ‘Leonardo Messi”.

The girl shared the recording on TikTok and sure enough, in the world of social media, her confusion went viral and she suffered a lot of teasing.

”On June 27, I came to see David Guetta at Ushuaïa (a music festival), in Ibiza and look who I met.

I can’t believe it!” began the video of the young woman, who lives in Tigre and has a degree in business administration. Then, very shocked by what she was about to announce, she moved the camera to the soccer star, where Messi’s silhouette was. And there was the famous name change: ”Look, Leonardo Messi?

I like you. Antonela, what a goddess! No, I can’t believe it. I need to have a photo now”.

She explains herself

Indeed, Lionel Messi (not Leonardo) who was on vacation in Ibiza, had gone that day to attend a concert by David Gueta in a place on the Spanish island. There, as Sol González showed, number 10 was in the VIP area with his wife Antonela Rocuzzo and also with Uruguayan star Luis Suárez, his friend and former FC Barcelona teammate.

”Leonardo da Vinci of Argentinian football‘, commented a follower, with humor; ”Leonardo and Antoinetteanother said, referring to Rosario’s idol wife’s name change; ”Lionel DiCaprio liked this‘, said a third ironically; ”My boyfriend is in Ibiza and he shook hands with ‘Raviol’ Di Maria” said another to mock the young woman but she defended herself by saying: ”Of course, I know what Messi’s name is. In fact, I’m Argentinian and a football fan. It wasn’t a confusion at all, I named it that way on purpose. It was like a joke and it went viral. These are things that happen in the networks”. Everyone will have their own opinion on the veracity of their statements…

