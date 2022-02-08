Leonardo, no partner for business automation in Genoa – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 08 – Leonardo “has decided to interrupt the process of selecting a partner for the automation business, today unable to identify a person capable of ensuring a solid future development for the Genoese hub”. The company “is consequently launching an in-depth analysis process to define the necessary interventions on the organization, governance and processes, in order to better address the competitive scenario of the automation business with a lean cost structure and the strong operational agility required. for the recovery of profitability which is currently unsatisfactory “.



“The numerous subjects, who submitted an offer – did not guarantee satisfaction of the essential conditions and requirements set by Leonardo for the future of the automation business in terms of a long-term project and adequate investments for the right enhancement of technologies and automation skills “, explains the company, which – recalling the initiatives in the area (such as” its most significant long-term strategic initiative: the creation of the most advanced competence center dedicated to supercomputing, artificial intelligence and the cloud “) underlines that Genoa “continues to represent for Leonardo an area of ​​reference for the development of its industrial and business activities”, with “Leonardo’s assumption of great responsibility in the interest of people and the city also for future generations”. (HANDLE).

