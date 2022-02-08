Leonardo, no partner for business automation in Genoa – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 08 – Leonardo “has decided to interrupt the process of selecting a partner for the automation business, today unable to identify a person capable of ensuring a solid future development for the Genoese hub”. The company “is consequently launching an in-depth analysis process to define the necessary interventions on the organization, governance and processes, in order to better address the competitive scenario of the automation business with a lean cost structure and the strong operational agility required. for the recovery of profitability which is currently unsatisfactory “.
“The numerous subjects, who submitted an offer – did not guarantee satisfaction of the essential conditions and requirements set by Leonardo for the future of the automation business in terms of a long-term project and adequate investments for the right enhancement of technologies and automation skills “, explains the company, which – recalling the initiatives in the area (such as” its most significant long-term strategic initiative: the creation of the most advanced competence center dedicated to supercomputing, artificial intelligence and the cloud “) underlines that Genoa “continues to represent for Leonardo an area of reference for the development of its industrial and business activities”, with “Leonardo’s assumption of great responsibility in the interest of people and the city also for future generations”. (HANDLE).
