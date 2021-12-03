Leonardo, Profumo: “Oto Melara in Fincantieri? Towards the most strategic bidder”

Leonardo, Profumo: “Oto Melara in Fincantieri? The choice cannot be made only on the basis of the nationality of the companies ”

Alessando Profumo, current CEO of the defense giant Leonardo, go back to talking about the dossier of the sale of Oto Melara and Wass, the two strategic assets of the group that are coveted by both Italians Fincantieri than to the Franco-German fund Knds, on the sidelines of an event in Genoa.

“With Oto Melara we will try to do things right, as we always do. It is a piece of our reality, we are working on our portfolio, we will do things well done as, rightly, we are asked by our stakeholders, first of all from the government “, said the CEO of Leonardo to those who asked him for a comment on the future ofex Oto Melara of La Spezia.

On the hypothesis of one probable sale of the former Oto Melara to Fincantieri, so that the technology remains Italian, Profumo replied: “When we have clarity on what the actual options will be, we will make a choice but Not we can do it a priori only on the basis of the nationality of the bidder “.

“In the future sale of the subsidiary, the components to be considered, he continues Scent, they are many, it is needed sustainability in the long term. These are choices that will be made when the options on the table are also clear. We will evaluate the options on the table based on the strategic component. Oto Melara is very large on land and as a country we are relatively weak. We will evaluate the options on the table and we will choose the best option“.

Profumo later explained that there are no acquisitions on the horizon for Leonardo: “Since I’ve been here we have done some, we have already done many things, we have nothing else on the horizon, it seems to me that we have already been active enough”. Finally, the CEO confirmed that the group will close 2021 according to forecasts: “We have the guidance, that is, the guidelines we have given to the market, I can only confirm that we will respect these guidance”.

“There digitization is part of all processes, from design to construction to maintenance “, underlined Profumo during his speech at the presentation of the digitalization hub, recalling that the group invests” almost 16 billion in research and development “every year.

Leonardo’s push for digitalization, it is underlined, is consistent with the Be Tomorrow 2030 strategic plan, and develops from the synergy of key skills and infrastructures starting from the Davinci-1 HPC (High Performance Computer), equipped with an architecture that integrates the flexibility of the cloud with supercomputing capabilities and cyber security technologies. Strategic assets at the heart of the Leonardo Lab, the long-term research and development network with the highest innovative content, focused on eight research areas and involving about 60 young researchers.