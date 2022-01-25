Leonardo slips into the stock market after news of Kuwait’s anti-corruption investigations into the purchase of Eurofighter jets

Leonardo loses 4.5% on the stock market to 6.3 euros per share against a general rise in the stock market index of 1%. To bury the title is the news reported by international press agencies, according to which the Kuwait Anti-Corruption Authority referred two senior Kuwaiti defense officers as part of a investigation linked to the maxi-contract signed in 2016 for the supply to the country of twenty-eight Eurofighter Typhoon. The news made known yesterday in the country, after what emerged about a year ago, they do not involve Italian society but they are limited to the alleged role of the two soldiers on a hypothesis of inflated costs.

Meanwhile, the record order has been announced in 2016 from the then top as “the largest contract signed by Finmeccanica”, with the Italian company (now Leonardo) in the role of leader of the European consortium Eurofighter, proceeds regularly: Leonardo recently communicated, last December 14, of having delivered to Kuwait the first two Eurofighter Typhoons of the twenty-eight destined for the country’s air force. The Leonardo group, 30% controlled by the Treasury, provides the advanced radar mounted on the fighter jet on the plane.

The group led by Alessandro Profumo issued a note to clarify that the company “it is not the subject of an investigation in relation to the program “Eurofighter Kuwait. “As a result of some rumors, Leonardo intends to specify – reads a note again – that the Eurofighter program with Kuwait is proceeding in line with expectations and with success in terms of deliveries, contractual milestones and collections “. Reassurance that for now has not convinced the markets that fear a slowdown in the program anyway,