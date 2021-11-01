Leonardo Spacone: “My 100 hours aboard the old Kangoo ZE”

Welcome home, Leonardo: it’s Monday 25 October, late in the evening, and it’s been four days, almost 100 hours, since his friend Leonardo Spacone, the volcanic inventor of the navigator for electric vehicles Power Cruise Control, left for his highly original participation in the group trip Welcome to the South. But with its own path, the “via Formigliese” (Tyrrhenian coast road), and the goliarcdica proposal to launch a new motoring challenge, the “Coppa Formigli” or “LA700km” for used cars and with reduced autonomy. A sort of handicap competition.

There’s the hurricane over the Strait, mission unfinished

Indeed Spacone aboard a old electric van Renault Kangoo ZE with just a hundred kilometers of autonomy, he had bet on the now historic route Rome-Reggio Calabria in a little less than the canonical 52 hours employed by the journalist Chiara Proietti for the Piazza Pulita transmission.

But then the hurricane warning on the Strait had blocked it when the last leap was missing and the goal seemed to have been acquired. Reversed the route he traveled for twenty hours continuously northwards before reaching his home in Castiglione del Lago, on the Trasimeno, from where he had left the previous Friday.

The videos that we publish on the cover is the chronicle of his journey. A journey that remains a great undertaking even if the goal has not been reached. Leonardo Spacone wanted to prove that an electric vehicle has a useful life well in excess of the eight-year battery warranty. In fact, even when the degradation of internal chemicals, after ten years of use, has reduced the capacity of the accumulator and therefore the autonomy of the car, the electric car of second or third hand and obviously depreciated it can fully satisfy the needs of a “permanent” user, a short-haul commuter, with an absolutely negligible economic outlay.

The electric car for everyone, at 5,000 euros

The Kangoo registered in 2012 and with 130,000 km on its back, has it purchased for 5,000 euros. The battery is about 60% of its original capacity, the range has dropped from the initial 200 km to about 110. In addition, the technology is obsolete and has only one charging mode, in alternating current and only 3 kW.

However, once the Welcome to the South trip demonstration enterprise is over, it will continue to be useful. It will be delivered to an employee who has to travel 100 km to and from work every day. And it will serve as a corporate service vehicle during the working day for small errands in the area. Leonardo expects to be able to exploit it for about ten years, in what he calls the “first bis life” of an electric vehicle.

Moral ?: “Electric mobility is not for the rich, it is for everyone»Concludes Leonardo.

