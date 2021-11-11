News

Leonardo Wilhelm Di Caprio turns 47 today. He began his career by appearing in several television commercials in the early nineties

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman11 hours ago
Leonardo Wilhelm Di Caprio turns 47 today. He began his career by appearing in several television commercials in the early nineties, and then covered small roles in various TV series. In 1991 he made his debut in the world of cinema with Critters 3, while in 1994 he earned his first Oscar nomination for his performance in Happy birthday Mr. Grape. He then gained international fame in 1997 thanks to the role in Titanic by James Cameron, opposite Kate Winslet. During his career he has collaborated with James Cameron, Baz Luhrmann, Danny Boyle, Clint Eastwood, Christopher Nolan, Steven Spielberg, Ridley Scott, Sam Mendes, Sam Raimi, Woody Allen, Alejandro González Iñárritu, Quentin Tarantino and especially with Martin Scorsese, with whom he has formed a professional partnership since 2002, considering him his mentor. In 2016 he won the Oscar for Best Actor for his portrayal of Hugh Glass in Revenant – Revenant by Iñárritu. Other honors have also included seven Academy Award nominations, three Golden Globe nominations, one Screen Actors Guild Award out of eleven nominations, one BAFTA Award out of five nominations and two Critics Choice Awards out of eight nominations. In 2014 he was appointed Messenger of Peace by United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, while in 2016 it was included by the magazine Time ranked first among the 100 most influential people on the planet, in the icon category.

