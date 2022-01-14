Leonardo will invest 300 million to relaunch the plants in the South

In fact, he has a shareholding in this company as well as being a technological partner of the project. Skydweller is conceived as an innovative aerial platform: it combines unprecedented persistence and range with the flexibility typical of a remotely piloted aircraft. It will be able to travel at a cruising speed of 25-50 knots and a maximum altitude of 14,000 meters. The wings covered by approximately 270 square meters of photovoltaic cells will generate the power needed to ensure unlimited flight of the aircraft and significant payloads. Possible uses of the drone include land and sea surveillance, environmental and infrastructure monitoring, geo-information services, telecommunications and precision navigation, as well as the provision of communications to support operators in emergency situations.

As for the 300 million plan for all Aerostructures – whose plants are in the South: Pomigliano D’Arco, Nola, Foggia and Grottaglie -, it is aimed at consolidating the centrality of the business through the technological updating of programs, plants and production processes. . Furthermore, in addition to Skydweller, the Tarantino plant has been included in the “European Male Rpas” program – also known as Eurodrone – which involves industries from France, Spain, Germany and Italy. In Grottaglie, in particular, the carbon fiber wings of the remotely piloted aircraft will be produced. And again in Grottaglie, the new MaTeRIA Lab (Materials Technology Research and InnovAtion Lab) took shape for the study of advanced materials as well as the new Joint Lab between Leonardo and the Solvay group. The latter is the joint research laboratory for the development of new composite materials and new production processes considered fundamental for the future of the aerospace industry.

The new investments are the prospect for overcoming a 2022 that still promises to be difficult due to the consequences of the pandemic while the recovery is in sight in 2023. A procedure for the use of layoffs for a total of 3,500 employees is in place on the part of the company. in Aerostructures, of which 1,049 in Grottaglie.

At the cash desk Leonardo arrives after having managed part of 2020 and all of 2021 without an hour of cig but using a mix of alternative solutions agreed with the union: provision of hours, professional training, collective closures concentrated in the periods of holidays, demonetization of midweek holidays. Long periods of inactivity in Grottaglie, a site that has so far produced over 1,100 fuselage sections of the 787.

Meanwhile, Leonardo yesterday announced a supply of AW169M LUH (Light Uitlity Helicopter) helicopters for the Austrian Ministry of Defense. The contract, worth 346 million euros, was signed as part of the Italy-Austria Government-to-Government (G2G) agreement aimed at strengthening bilateral collaboration between the two countries and defining a strategic partnership in the field helicopter.