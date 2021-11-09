“Leonardo’s Janus telescope ready”

New step forward for the European mission that will study Jupiter. The Janus telescope was delivered today to the Italian Space Agency by Leonardo, one of the Italian contributions to the Juice mission (Jupiter Icy moons Explorer) of the Cosmic Vision 2015-2025 program of the European Space Agency. Janus is now ready to be sent to France for the last tests before being integrated on the probe which will have 11 other experiments on board, 3 of which are under Italian responsibility and one in collaboration with France-Italy. The launch of Juice is currently scheduled for 2023 and will target Jupiter where it will arrive in 2029 for an operational life of 3 years. Juice will conduct detailed observations of the gas giant and its three largest moons: Ganymede, Callisto and Europa.

“The optical chamber of the Janus instrument, under Italian responsibility, will allow the in-depth study of Jupiter’s icy satellites – Europa, Ganymede and Callisto – which are considered very interesting from the point of view of the search for environments capable of hosting any life forms “comments Barbara Negri Head of Human Flight and Scientific Instrumentation of the ASI. Janus, acronym of Jovis, Amorum ac Natorum Undique Scrutator, was created by Leonardo, under the responsibility of ASI and with the contribution and scientific guidance of the Parthenope University of Naples and the National Institute of Astrophysics (Inaf).

The telescope will soon join the Majis spectrometer (Moons And Jupiter Imaging Spectrometer) delivered last summer. L

‘Asi explains that “both of these tools were built by Leonardo with the funding and coordination of the ASI and the scientific supervision of INAF”. The Janus instrument is an optical camera optimized for the study of the global, regional and local morphology of the surface of Jupiter’s icy moons and for monitoring the planet’s atmosphere. For this it is equipped with a system of 13 filters (5 broadband and 8 narrowband) distributed in the spectral range from the visible to the near infrared (0.34 – 1.08 microns).

Furthermore, the telescope’s catadioptric system defines a rectangular field of view of 1.29 ° × 1.72 ° and allows to reach the spatial resolution of 7 meters, in the orbital phase around Ganymede at 500 kilometers from the surface, and of about 10 kilometers for images. of Jupiter’s atmosphere. Janus “will therefore allow the acquisition of multispectral images at a resolution and with an extension 50 times better than in the past, guaranteeing notable steps forward in the knowledge of these exotic worlds “underlines the Italian Space Agency.

“After the latest joint inspections and checks by Esa, Asi, Inaf and Leonardo, Janus has obtained the green light to be transferred to the Airbus headquarters in Toulouse, to be integrated on board the spacecraft in the coming weeks “ confirms Raffaele Mugnuolo Head of Unit Usr – Scientific and Robotic Exploration Satellites of the ASI and responsible for the Agency for coordinating the Leonardo team and international partners for the realization of the Janus instrument.

The Italian Leonardo is the industrial manager for the realization of the instrument, with the contribution of subsystems from the Dlr of Berlin, Csic-Iaa of Granada and Cei-Open University of Milton Keynes. The Italian, German, English Space Agencies – ASI, Dlr and Uksa- with the Spanish Ministry of Research, are the main financiers of the project. Janus was developed by an international team made up of institutes and researchers located in Italy, Germany, Spain, Great Britain, France, USA, Japan and Israel. The team is led by Pasquale Palumbo, of the Parthenope University of Naples, flanked by Vincenzo Della Corte of INAF-IAPs and also includes participants from other Inaf Institutes (Oapd, Oar and Oac), Cisas-University of Padua and others research institutes and universities.