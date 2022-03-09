Leonel Álvarez wants to lead Atlético Nacional: he apologizes and claims for his dream | Colombian Soccer | Betplay League

Leonel Álvarez confessed: he wants to lead Atlético Nacional, a team with which he was champion of the Copa Libertadores (1989) and the Inter-American Cup (1990) in his time as a soccer player. However, as a coach the story has been different and he has identified himself more with Independiente Medellín, the purslane club’s backyard rival.

The current coach of Águilas Doradas brought out everything he thought in a chat with ‘Telemedellín Sports’. There he said that he felt happy because many Nacional fans remember him fondly and even want him as purslane coach; but at the same time he is sad because he has never approached himself to direct the ‘King of Cups’.

“I have never been approached by a manager. I don’t know what sin I committed so serious, so strong, that I’m the only one who can’t one day reach Nacional. I would love to, I am also a professional and I live from this, ”said Leonel, who apologized and claimed for his dream.

“If I made a mistake, I’ll take the opportunity to apologize, apologize, to the managers and fans of Nacional, because I have nothing to do with anyone. Like every professional and every coach, there are dreams of directing Nacional, because it is a great institution,” said Álvarez.

Finally, Leonel did not hide what he lived in the DIM, and that precisely highlights him as a winning coach: “I have passed through Medellín and I got two titles. And I disputed other titles even as an assistant to Santiago Escobar. It makes me happy that they take me into account, and see that I am a coach who has won things”.