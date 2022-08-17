Leonel faces Abinader for comparison of works costs: It is a “gross manipulation”

The president of the People’s Force Party (FP), Leonel Fernández, cataloged as gross manipulation” compare the cost of works of his government with those that the administration of Luis Abinader plans to execute.

“It is gross manipulation compare works built and in operation with pitfalls and unfulfilled promises. It is about the difference between myth and reality, ”said the former president when exposing his official position on the one offered by Abinader on Tuesday night.

“In addition, the subway is used by 110 million each year, we did that not the work of the PRM”, indicated with emphasis the former president of the Republic.

Fernandez gave as an example the remodeling of the Padre Billini hospitalwhich, as he explained, was projected at about 800 million pesos and ended up above 2 billion pesos.

“The government plans some budgets that they themselves break because they are tripled; these fictions that celebrate buying with what exists with what does not exist; first they have to carry out works, present them and then we discuss, we cannot discuss with what does not exist”, he pointed out.

Fernández also said that the Government of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) is characterized due to the “syndrome of the picazos and unrealized works” when referring to different road infrastructures that the current president has announced in different parts of the country.

He also criticized the fact that Abinader announced 62 thousand solutions to the population with the construction of houses but, to date, the State has only delivered 28 thousand houses, of which 215 houses have been delivered between Los Alcarrizos and Azua.

Also, he stated that Abinader promised to build an oncology and trauma networkas well as the construction of three sanitary cities, indicating that these works are not materializedhighlighting that “many public hospitals have fallen into disrepair.”

He also classified as the “greatest failure” of this management the increase in some products of the basic basket, citing an increase of 40 percent in rice, 50 percent in chicken, 40 percent in eggs and a 75 percent in sugar.