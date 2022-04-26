The retired colonel of Army, Pedro Julio Goico Guerrero popularly known as “Pepe Goico”pointed out today that the one who really had a presidential card was the former president Leonel Fernandezwhich he defined as Leonel Card.

“(…) Of a card that I did not even see and that there were users of one of them (…) Leonel Fernández had a Leonel Card. It was a card and it was held by President Fernández and administered by a general at that time. Aquino García, I don’t know if he was the owner, but the consumer account statements are there, “he said. after denying the so-called “Pepe Card”.

Interviewed on the show “55 Minutes» that is transmitted por CDN, Pepe Goico He described how he has had to carry a sign for 20 years for which he is not responsible.

“I have had to carry that for 20 years. Me and my family”he said, at the time when he presented a sentence that discharged him from said accusations for the then court attorney.

In relation to the accusation of the year 2005 in which Pepe Goico was designated as a buyer of the Hummingbird helicopter the sum of $600,000, he denied the fact and also presented certification that there was no such evidence against him. The aforementioned process was not appealed by the plaintiffs.

“A helicopter that I would have liked to have, but I didn’t. I didn’t sit on it, I didn’t fly it, I don’t know what color it is, ”she said.

Notably Pepe Goico He has made a presence in the media at the request of his family, especially his children, who told him that he should do it since “who is silent grants.”

Payment after withdrawal

About the four million check as an estimate of the wages not received, Pepe Goico wonders what he was during that time of illegal retirement.

“It is a check for four million three hundred thousand pesos. It is payment of unpaid salary, for 14 years, ”he said.

“If they stopped paying me salaries for 14 years, what was I during those 14 years,” he said. Pedro Julio Goico Guerrero.